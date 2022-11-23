THE OMNI HOMESTEAD RESORT WINS 2022 HISTORIC HOTELS OF AMERICA ANNUAL AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia is pleased to announce it is the winner of the Best Historic Hotel (over 400 guestrooms), an honor that was announced at the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala Dinner at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama.

Awards were presented to recipients before an audience of owners, senior management, industry leaders, and representatives from the finest historic hotels around the world.

The Omni Homestead is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the United States that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

“We are delighted to honor The Omni Homestead with this prestigious award,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “This hotel was chosen from an exclusive group of nominees in a number of categories. It stands among the finest hotels and hoteliers from around the world. The historic hotels nominated for this award and others include small historic inns, boutique hotels, lifestyle hotels, and resorts. They represent small towns to large cities to UNESCO World Heritage destinations. We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary historic hotels that keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels’ memorable experiences.”

Mark Spadoni, managing director, added, “The Homestead is a treasure and has created so many precious memories for our guests over the past 250 years. With the growing popularity of experiential travel, historic hotels and resorts are the go-to-choice for discerning travelers looking for an adventure. We are so proud to be selected by Historic Hotels of America as its 2022 winner of Best Historic Hotel. With the quickly approaching completion of our $140M renovation, we look forward to crafting Homestead hospitality moments that enrich the lives of everyone.”

Each year, the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence honor, encourage, and recognize the most exemplary historic hotels, hoteliers, and leadership practices. The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence are presented to historic hotels and hoteliers demonstrating innovative leadership, stewardship, and contribution to furthering the recognition, preservation, and celebration of these preeminent historic hotels and their histories.

“This award for The Omni Homestead Resort validates the extensive, $140 million revitalization that our company is investing to restore this historical treasure,” said Peter Strebel, chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts, and the Recipient of the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Legacy of Innovation and Inspiration Award. “Restoring the luster while also paying homage to the centuries of history, charm, and significance not only to the region, but also to countless generations of families, is paramount. We are thrilled to be stewards of this one-of-a-kind hotel.”