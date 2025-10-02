The Luxury Collection Debuts in Singapore with the Unveiling of The Laurus

The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces that, as of today, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, joins the prestigious The Luxury Collection brand as the first property in Singapore. Situated in Singapore’s first integrated resort – Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), guests are invited to embark on an extraordinary journey of discovery rooted in Singapore’s heritage, tropical charm with historic colonial elegance, rich biodiversity, and culinary tapestry, immersing themselves in an exclusive sanctuary where refined comfort meets unparalleled exclusivity.

In keeping with the ethos of The Luxury Collection brand, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, embodies exceptional hospitality, and offers an immersive experience rooted in place, complemented by distinctive epicurean journeys. Embracing the promise that the best journeys ultimately welcome one home, this refined haven offers the experience of a luxurious residence that creates a true home away from home for the discerning traveler.

“The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, marks a defining chapter in our brand’s journey, introducing an extraordinary new destination where heritage, nature, and luxury converge,” said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. “Marking The Luxury Collection’s first property in Singapore, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort offers travelers an opportunity to experience the city through a unique lens – one that honors the island’s storied past, celebrates its vibrant landscape, and invites guests into a refined sanctuary that feels deeply personal. The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort exemplifies our commitment to distinctive, destination-led hospitality, where each stay becomes a timeless story in the traveler’s collection.”

“The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, Singapore’s first The Luxury Collection-branded all-suite hotel, reflects RWS’s ambition to set new benchmarks in luxury hospitality while offering travelers a sanctuary that feels like home,” said Ms. Lee Shi Ruh, Chief Executive Officer, RWS (李溪茹, 圣淘沙名胜世界首席执行官). “More than a hotel, it is a destination where culture and contemporary elegance come together, inviting guests to recharge, reconnect, and create lasting memories. At the same time, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, embodies our belief that true luxury must also be responsible – thoughtfully designed to delight discerning travelers while honoring our community, culture, and environment.”

Hallmarks Etched in Heritage and Modernity

The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, is poised to set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Singapore. Astute travelers can immerse themselves in an exclusive sanctuary where refined comforts meet unparalleled exclusivity. Designed by award-winning firm P49 Deesign and spanning over 7,650 square meters, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, is purposefully crafted to present guests with enriching moments of exploration, relaxation, and celebration. Drawing from colonial and tropical influences, the hotel embodies a sophisticated aesthetic that blends contemporary elegance with Singapore’s rich heritage. Open verandas and historically inspired details are incorporated to shape a distinctive environment that celebrates cultural authenticity with quiet elegance. Orchids, Singapore’s national flower, grace the property in carefully curated arrangements, reinforcing the hotel’s intimate connection to local culture and nature while adding beauty to every space.

Throughout the property, art and design elements reflect the discerning taste of a cosmopolitan collector. The Buffy Fish Owl, native to Southeast Asia and once found across Singapore’s mangroves, is featured prominently as a symbol of the hotel’s identity. Often seen as timeless creatures evoking wisdom, sophistication, and guardianship, the owl appears in the form of sculptures and a striking stained-glass installation, anchoring the guest experience in heritage and nature. This narrative is further deepened by a curated selection of art pieces from the renowned William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings, adding depth and layers of discovery to each guest’s journey.

Curators of Timeless Journeys that Awaken Wonder

Crafted in collaboration, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, redefines what a destination-driven experience can offer. Through encounters that blend local culture, nature, and exceptional service, a stay at this stylishly appointed property can become a treasured collection of the guests’ most meaningful journeys.

A striking centerpiece in the lobby of The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, the custom chandelier – crafted by globally acclaimed design house Lasvit, featuring award-winning artisans – draws inspiration from laurel leaves. Showcasing handcrafted glass leaves illuminated from within, the delicate branches are crafted from minimalist metal tubes. The chandelier evokes a sense of lightness and grace, enhancing the space’s ambiance with a gentle, airy presence that seamlessly combines artistry and serenity.

Upon arrival, guests are gently embraced by Voyage Céleste, an exclusive signature scent of The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, specially created by Maison21G that carries a coastal freshness inspired by Sentosa’s tropical environment, connecting guests to the island’s lush landscapes and coastal charm. This welcome ritual continues with a signature drink infused with local ingredients, setting the tone for an experience where every detail is perfectly considered. At the lobby, guests can also enjoy a presentation of refined Asian-inspired delicacies, thoughtfully selected to reflect Singapore and the region’s rich culinary heritage. This elegant display features artisanal Nyonya kueh, handcrafted kaya and coconut cookies, mango-infused tarts, and a selection of premium regional dried fruits.

Featuring a collection of 183 suites, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort blends timeless sophistication with a deep sense of place. Each suite embodies refined contemporary interiors, from luxurious bedding that promises restorative sleep to the curated furnishings with sleek monochromatic accents exuding timelessness that elevate modern luxury hospitality to new heights in Singapore. Within these thoughtfully designed spaces, carefully selected refreshments tell stories of Singapore’s artisanal heritage. From ETTE Tea, renowned for their Singaporean-inspired blends; to Notter Nuts with a bespoke seaweed flavor created exclusively for The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort; and Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie, a boutique chocolaterie crafting chocolates made from sustainably sourced cacao from Asia; each taste is a special discovery of local craftsmanship and artistry.

This commitment to detail and local identity extends beyond the suites and into every corner of The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort. Laurus Table, the hotel’s specialty restaurant, features a celebrity consultant chef and a refined menu of sustainable dishes inspired by the region. Complementing the culinary offerings are an indulgent spa, a fully equipped fitness center, and a magnificently landscaped pool. Together, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, creates a complete sanctuary for both rejuvenation and discovery.

Resorts World Sentosa’s Continuous Pursuit of Excellence in Sustainability

Since its inception over 15 years ago, RWS has remained committed to advancing sustainable tourism by continuously pushing boundaries and adopting best-in-class practices. Today, this commitment is exemplified once again with The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, which sets a new benchmark in sustainable luxury.

From the moment guests arrive, The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, reveals its thoughtful design. Every suite is thoughtfully designed to elevate both comfort and sustainability, supported by a smart Guest Room Management System (GRMS) that balances guest comfort with energy efficiency. The hotel is on track to achieve the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Green Mark Platinum certification, recognizing its excellence in sustainable building practices.

Beyond infrastructure, sustainable choices are seamlessly integrated into the guest experience, from refillable shower amenities to reusable bags that reduce single-use packaging. Filtered water faucets replace bottled water, and linen and towel reuse programs invite guests to participate in mindful, responsible luxury. These thoughtful touches reflect conscious living without compromising indulgence.

As guests settle in, they will experience a warm and organic aesthetic that echoes the island’s heritage. Trees felled for the expansion of RWS – including African Mahogany (Khaya senegalensis), Chengal Pasir (Hopea odorata), and Tropical Almond (Terminalia catappa) – have been artfully repurposed by Arthur Zaaro into bespoke cutting boards, bowls, and serving trays. Complementing this touch of craftsmanship, uniforms and amenities are designed by local brands and creative talents as part of RWS’s ongoing resolve to supporting local vendors and reducing environmental impact through regional sourcing.

In addition, suites at The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, will feature handpicked artworks by two artists from ART:DIS, celebrating the talent of local artists with disabilities while creating vibrant and inspiring spaces. Black-and-white photography by Isabelle Lim (Issy), a compelling figure in the realm of photography who is hearing impaired, captures evocative scenes of Singapore that are displayed throughout the hotel. Norwegian-Singaporean painter Natalie Holstad, who lives with ankylosing spondylitis, contributes healing and expressive works that gave her respite from chronic pain. Her largest painting takes pride of place in the Presidential Suite.

Guests can also unwind in the sensory garden of The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, a tranquil sanctuary of native flora and rich avian diversity. Thoughtfully landscaped to promote ecological harmony, the sensory garden encourages pollination through strategically placed habitat niches and nesting structures. The result is a vibrant ecosystem that supports local biodiversity while beautifying the hotel. From architecture to art and cuisine, every experience at The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, is part of a larger story that honors nature, uplifts communities, and redefines sustainable luxury.

Visit www.TheLaurusSingapore.com for latest updates and reservations.