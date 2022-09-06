The long-awaited China Airlines “Pikachu Jet CI” is departing soon!

The one-day micro-trip aboard “Pikachu Jet CI” scheduled for September 30 will give the general public a chance to see the Pokémon up close. The flight will take off from Taoyuan Airport and land at Taipei-Songshan Airport. Only 80 seats are available and bookings start on September 12. The “Pikachu Jet CI” will formally greet Pokémon fans when it makes its first flight on the Taipei (Songshan) - Tokyo (Haneda) route on October 2.

The China Airlines A321neo aircraft micro-trip flight in “Pikachu Jet CI” livery represents Pokémon “going for a stroll” with everyone. The flight, CI7616, will depart from Taoyuan Airport at 11:00 am and fly north towards Japan. It will overfly Miyako-jima, Okinawa, and Kagoshima. Passengers can discover Japan from high in the sky. China Airlines will be providing each passenger 100MB of complementary in-flight Wi-Fi so they can check-in from the sky and share their micro-trip with friends and family. The flight will successfully return to Songshan Airport at 14:30.



Micro-trip Bookings from 9/12 with All Ticket Proceeds Going to Charity

Travelers taking part in the micro-trip will experience the liveried aircraft up-close on the airport apron. An in-flight lottery will be held as well with the grand prize being a Business Class return ticket for short-haul routes. China Airlines is also giving a luxury gift bundle for each traveler. The bundle will include a personalized commemorative boarding pass, Pokémon hand-washing stamp, limited edition fragrant hand sanitizer pack, China Airlines branded 4D face mask, Kelly Kiwi notebook, A321neo ribbon, and a custom non-woven fabric carry bag. A “Pikachu Jet CI” model will also be sent out after the event for a total package of fun.



The 80 limited-edition seats for the micro-trip will go on sale at 10:00 on September 12. Fares (tax included) are TWD 9,900 for a window seat, TWD 8,800 for an aisle seat, and TWD 7,700 for a middle seat. Please call the China Airlines Taipei Customer Service Call Center on 412-900 (prefix 02 for mobile phones) and follow the voice prompts. Customer service staff will help finalize the booking.



In keeping with the philanthropic spirit embodied by the Pokémon Company “Pokémon Air Adventures”, health-care worker organizations were invited to take part in the micro-trip and experience China Airlines’ brand new A321neo passenger aircraft. The event thanks the front-line heroes who stood by their posts and safeguarded public health during the fight against COVID-19. China Airlines announced that all proceeds from the micro-trip fares will be donated to charity, giving back to society and fulfilling the airline’s corporate social responsibility. The “Pikachu Jet CI” will be parked at Songshan Airport and put on display for one day on October 1 after the micro-trip. Pokémon fans young and old can visit the observation deck at Songshan Airport to catch the Pokémon on the A321neo in all their glory and have creative photos taken with the liveried aircraft.

The "Pikachu Jet CI" will make its first flight on the Taipei (Songshan) - Tokyo (Haneda) route on October 2. The liveried aircraft will operate return flights on the route five days a week through to December 31, 2022. China Airlines has plans to fly its liveried aircraft to more destinations throughout Asia so that it can travel the world with Pikachu fans.