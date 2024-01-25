The launch of the new Qatar International Food Festival 2024

Visit Qatar is set to host the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) 2024 from February 7 to 17, 2024, in its thirteenth edition at Family Zone Doha Expo 2023 at Al Bidda Park.

Preparations for this year’s festival is larger than ever before, with over 100 food stalls, live cooking shows by world-class chefs, and masterclasses for all food enthusiasts. Original additions to QIFF 2024 include new games and competitions, Dining In The Sky, and screenings of football matches. The largest culinary festival in the country extends a warm invitation to residents and visitors for an 11-day mega-cultural spectacle.

Commenting on the festival, Sheikha Hessa Al Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are delighted to launch a spectacular campaign announcing hosting once again the popular Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF), this time at Doha Expo 2023. With Qatar’s world-class hospitality and tourism, we welcome residents and visitors to enjoy a pleasant culinary feast at QIFF.”

The QIFF 2024 campaign launched on January 15, 2024, takes a novel approach of a pop-up storybook, showcasing different QIFF experiences on each page, highlighting Qatar’s appreciation for its diverse population and the importance of food in Qatar’s culture. The storybook spotlights the country’s rich, emotional tapestry. From its warm, traditional Qatari hospitality, the serenity of the country’s natural wonders, or the awe-inspiring architecture, the storybook stirs senses for every family member, regardless of age.

The new QIFF Instagram page @qiff.qa has been launched, for visitors to keep up with the latest updates through creative and informative posts, such as the teaser found at the QIFF Instagram. Vendors can register their kiosks for the festival at https://www.qatartourism.com/en/business-events/calendar-of-business-events/qatar-international-food-festival.

To keep up with the latest Qatar calendar news and events, please visit www.visitqatar.com.