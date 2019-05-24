The Langley, Buckinghamshire, joins the Luxury Collection

The Luxury Collection has announced the opening of the Langley in Buckinghamshire.

Located just outside of London in the heart of Buckinghamshire’s vast Langley Park, the Langley offers 41 sumptuous bedrooms throughout two buildings - the grand and historic former hunting lodge of the third Duke of Marlborough and the adjacent Grade II-listed 18th century Brew House.

Following an extensive six-year, multi-million-pound renovation, the property opened as a hotel for the very first time.

“Set amid a former royal hunting ground, the Langley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Buckinghamshire seamlessly blends historic country manor grandeur with modern convenience,” said Jenni Benzaquen, vice president of luxury brands – Europe for Marriott International.

“The Langley joins a strong portfolio of three other Luxury Collection hotels in England, all of which are located in London, and together they offer our guests the opportunity to explore the best of both the city and the countryside.”

Built between 1756 and 1760, the main Langley Park House is a grand Palladian mansion situated within iconic Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown-designed gardens.

The refurbishment has allowed the historic, original features of the building to shine through, reflecting the spectacular natural setting of Langley Park alongside the refined elegance and grandeur of its distinctive British heritage.

The mansion house is home to the Langley’s most opulent accommodations, including the vast and exclusive Duke of Marlborough Suite.

The three-bedroom suite is set around a unique octagonal central room, with unparalleled views of the park and its lake.

The second floor of the main house offers quirky and cosy rooms with beautiful views through historic round windows.

The Brew House provides refined and comfortable residential rooms and suites, reflecting the building’s storied history.

Located adjacent to the Main House, the Brew House has acted as a stable, clock tower and brewery over the centuries.

Guests today can see the historic spaces where previous owners concocted their local beers, sensitively restored and showcased as part of the building design.

“The restoration of The Langley has been an incredible process involving large teams of experts painstakingly regenerating this magnificent historic building to its former glory,” said Khalid Affara, developer of the hotel.

“The whole estate is steeped in such rich history and heritage, so we are thrilled to finally open the doors to a truly unique property that successfully celebrates the Langley’s past while offering contemporary luxury and design alongside outstanding dining and cutting-edge spa and gym facilities.”