The Langham, Venice set for 2023 debut

Langham Hospitality Group will open a new hotel in Venice in 2023, becoming the first from the brand in Italy.

With its direct frontage on the Venetian Lagoon, the 138-key hotel is located on the island of Murano, long revered for its centuries-old tradition of glass making.

The Langham, Venice will be housed in the former Casino Mocenigo which can trace its legacy to the early 1600s.

The historic building is an important illustration of Venetian architecture enriched by important frescoes with classical themes dedicated to music, poetry and love.

“Venice remains one of the world’s leading leisure destinations and we are delighted to have found such an exceptional site on which to develop our first hotel in Italy,” said Stefan Leser, chief executive of Langham Hospitality Group.

“The Langham, Venice will provide an exclusive leisure experience that blends the finest elements of the local Venetian culture and heritage with personalised intuitive service that are the hallmarks of The Langham luxury experience.”

Milan-based architecture and design studio Matteo Thun & Partners, known for embracing sustainability ideals and aesthetic simplicity, has been appointed to oversee the extensive renovations at the Langham, Venice.

When the hotel opens, guests may look forward to two restaurants serving a selection of cuisines and a cooking school where guests can learn the art of fine Italian cuisine.

Alfresco bars, one of which will be located on the rooftop, will set the scene for social celebrations, large and small.