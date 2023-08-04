The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts Launches #Summerofcuratedjourneys Content Competition

Boutique hotel brand The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers everywhere to make this the ‘Summer Of Curated Journeys’, with a content competition offering casual snappers and social media supremos alike the chance to turn their eye for a knockout shot into one of nine prize stays across The Pavilions’ collection of luxury properties.

From sunsets over the Eternal City from the rooftop of The Pavilions Rome, The First Musica, to monumental morning hikes from The Pavilions Himalayas or floating breakfasts with a view at The Pavilions Phuket, the competition challenges entrants to craft their own compelling visual stories inspired by the beautiful locations, exquisite cuisine and extraordinary experiences found within The Pavilions portfolio. Entries can be still images or videos, fantastically filtered and ‘shopped, or powerfully accurate – as long as they recognisably feature one of the participating hotels. The competition is open until 1 September 2023, with three-night prize stays for two, including breakfast up for grabs at each of the following hotels: The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren; The Pavilions Bali; The Pavilions Himalayas Lakeview; The Pavilions Himalayas, The Farm; The Pavilions Madrid; The Pavilions Phuket; The Pavilions Rome, The First Arte; The Pavilions Rome, The First Dolce and The Pavilions Rome, The First Musica. Entries can be submitted via social media (Facebook or Instagram) by tagging @thepavilionshotels, #summerofcuratedjourneys and the official account of the featured hotel; or directly by email to the individual hotels. For complete entry requirements and terms and conditions, visit www.pavilionshotels.com/journey/a-summer-of-curated-journeys-content-competition/.

About The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts

Step into one of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts properties and experience luxury and immersive locales. Every hotel is a sophisticated, private haven to relax, play or find adventure. Following an ethos that it’s not just where guests want to go but how they want to feel, The Pavilions is known for offering its signature Curated Journeys travel service. These innovative travel itineraries – curated by local insiders, unique to each property and designed to encompass a dynamic experience, from romance to adventure to feeling good – put the bespoke into a luxury holiday. Whether the foodie-themed “Like a Chef” journey in Rome, a romantic “Just the Two of Us” adventure in Thailand, or the “Like a Boss” Madrid itinerary that turns business travel on its head, each Curated Journey connects guests with a range of experts in each of its destinations whose passion and talents open the door to unique experiences. Headquartered in Hong Kong, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts is one of the fastest-growing boutique hotel groups in the region. With their boutique size and thoughtful design philosophy, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts offer secluded spaces with attentive service, even in the busiest cities. The hotels are distinctly individual and unique, yet all are underpinned by the core values of building meaningful connections in unrivalled locations, mindful respect for privacy and service beyond expectations. The group owns, manages and offers franchises of its brand globally. The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts portfolio currently comprises:

Asia

The Pavilions Anambas

The Pavilions Bali

The Pavilions Phuket

The Pavilions Himalayas, The Farm

The Pavilions Himalayas, Lakeview

The Pavilions Mongolia

The Pavilions El Nido, Palawan Island

The Pavilions Niseko

Europe

The Pavilions Rome, The First Arte

The Pavilions Rome, The First Dolce

The Pavilions Rome, The First Musica

The Pavilions Madrid

The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, please visit pavilionshotels.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.