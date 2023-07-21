The Gambia Experience and Gambia Tourism Board Collaborate for Destination Gambia

The Gambia Tourist Board (GTB) and UK tour operator The Gambia Experience have held successful talks to support increased awareness of Destination Gambia among the UK travel sectors

The Gambia Experience reports the success of its meeting ahead of the early start of its winter sun programme, which commences on October 13th in time for popular half-term holidays.

The tour operator reports a 25% growth in capacity this winter and, in meeting with tourism representatives at its Hampshire headquarters, will work on joint initiatives with the GTB to further promote The Gambia’s diverse array of holiday opportunities.

With a proven track record of success operating flights between London Gatwick and Banjul for 36 years, the tour operator has established itself as the UK’s leading specialist to the destination.

The GTB’s Director of Tourism, Mr Adama Njie commented:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Gambia Tourism Board values collaboration with The Gambia Experience towards the development of Gambian Tourism. This is manifested by the recent visit of the Honourable Minister of Tourism and Culture and the Director General of the Gambia Tourism Board with other tourism stakeholders in which we have mapped out the areas of cooperation with The Gambia Experience to push the demand from the United Kingdom. We are committed to continuing working with The Gambia Experience to further increase air arrivals from the UK which is still our main market.”

He added: “Another example of our collaboration is the recent participation at the Rutland Global Bird Fair to promote bird watching in The Gambia which is among others a niche product for destination Gambia. I will continue to work with The Gambia Experience towards increasing the number of flights and other activities toward tourism development in The Gambia.”

The Gambia Experience’s managing director Mr Chris Ayling said:

“The Gambia is a fantastic destination that offers a huge variety of opportunities to experience unspoilt Africa. It has an incredible offering, with some amazing beachfront hotels and lodges, fascinating wildlife and birding, along with great cultural adventures, and reliably hot weather, all within six hours flying time. You’ll meet some of the friendliest people you’ll ever encounter, and working with the GTB, we’re excited about the season ahead. We’ve added some great new accommodation options to our programme and are offering new birding tours with Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin along with our award winning guide, Malick Suso, who last month received the Wanderlust World Guide Award for his Wildife and Safari work in The Gambia.”