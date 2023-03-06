The future Riu Plaza Chicago will have a breathtaking rooftop terrace

Construction work is well underway on the 28-floor building that will house the future hotel Riu Plaza Chicago, with several floors already standing above ground.

The details of the hotel chain’s new major project in the United States are starting to come to light. One of the most eye-catching features is the future sky bar on floor 26, where guests will be able to enjoy spectacular views of the city. As seen in the recently presented images, the terrace will also have a head-spinning focal point: a glass balcony hanging 88 metres above the ground. The bravest visitors will be able to enjoy views of the heart of the city from this transparent balcony, which will allow them to see everything going on beneath their feet.

The future hotel, which is set to open its doors in 2024 with a 4-star rating, will be located at 150 East Ontario Street in the Streeterville neighbourhood, near the popular shopping zone known as the Magnificent Mile and close to the famous Navy Pier, with the Chicago River to the south and Lake Michigan to the east. With 390 rooms, the Riu Plaza Chicago will join RIU’s existing portfolio in the country, where it already has Riu Plaza hotels in Miami, San Francisco and New York.

For further information please visit: www.riu.com