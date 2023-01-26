The Destination by Hyatt Brand Arrives in the UK with the Addition of SCHLOSS Roxburghe

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of SCHLOSS Roxburghe, marking the debut of the Destination by Hyatt brand in the United Kingdom. The 102-room resort has recently gone through an extensive transformation, including the addition of a state-of-the-art spa, 58 new rooms and suites, and 12 classically designed Scottish cottages.

Following the continued expansion of Hyatt’s luxury brands across Europe, the opening of SCHLOSS Roxburghe represents a significant growth milestone for the Destination by Hyatt portfolio in Europe as it joins 7Pines Resort Ibiza and 7Pines Resort Sardinia.

“SCHLOSS Roxburghe is a property of distinction that is now fully transformed into a charming and historic retreat,” said Jörg Lindner, founder and managing partner at 12.18. Group. “We are proud to realize this exciting project with Hyatt and add such an incredible property to the diverse collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences within the Destination by Hyatt portfolio.”

“As the first Hyatt hotel to open its doors in Scotland and the 14th property in the UK, this immersive country retreat reflects the growing demand from World of Hyatt members and guests for discovery-filled experiences in some of Britain’s most sought-after locations,” said Arnaud de Saint-Exupery, area vice president of Hyatt in the United Kingdom and Ireland. “We are delighted by the introduction of this Destination by Hyatt property to our diverse and fast-growing UK portfolio.”

Stylish, tranquil accommodations

Just a few miles from the scenic market town of Kelso, and an hour from Edinburgh and Newcastle, SCHLOSS Roxburghe raises the bar on luxury for travelers seeking a tranquil, rural escape in Scotland. In keeping with the brand’s ambition to build a distinct portfolio of luxury properties that connect guests with people, cultures and places, the property capitalizes on the growing demand from travelers seeking to escape their daily routine in style. The extensive range of amenities across SCHLOSS Roxburghe’s 300 acres of scenic countryside gives guests a true sense of place.

Formerly owned by the Duke of Roxburghe, the elegant countryside retreat offers a total of 78 guestrooms and suites, all within or nearby the historic manor house and The Estate House. Looking ahead, the property is set to introduce 50 additional cottages, planned to be available to guests starting in 2023.

Located in the beautiful woodlands on the SCHLOSS Roxburghe estate, surrounded by wildlife and right next to the goalf course, each of the 12 cottages benefits from having additional living space, fitted kitchens and furnished garden terraces. These additional amenities allow guests the added flexibility to appreciate and take advantage of the hotel’s services while having the option enjoy to an intimate dining experience provided by the property or themselves in the privacy within their own home-away-from-home.

Featuring striking high ceilings and decorated with a combination of Scottish tartans, the 20 guestrooms and suites located inside and adjacent to the historic main house feature oak wood, natural stone, and sumptuous textiles. These beautifully furnished rooms are each unique in character and highlight the eternal beauty and history of the time-honored building.

Extravagant fittings and fixtures such as four-poster beds and private balconies can be found within The Estate House. Offering some of the finest views of the estate, these 58 additional guestrooms are spacious and flooded with light, providing stylish, yet modern comfort in the most enchanting of settings.

Guests in all accommodation categories are able to take full advantage of the wealth of facilities across the stately grounds.

An oasis of calm

The 12,000 square foot (1,100 square meter) SCHLOSS Spa is a first-class wellbeing facility which includes an outdoor heated infinity swimming pool, complete with an underwater sound system. It is accompanied by a plunge pool and hot tub, allowing guests to truly soak up the hotel’s serene atmosphere.

To further set the stage for guests to dive into the estate’s natural beauty while pampering their soul, the large, 6,400 square foot (600 square meter) relaxation area features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the landscaped grounds and rolling views toward the Scottish Borders.

For the ultimate indulgence, three treatment rooms ensure guests can take full advantage of the soothing range of natural treatments available. The luxury spa also offers a fully equipped fitness suite plus a rustic Finnish dry sauna and a glass-fronted aromatic sauna, both with pool views.

The great outdoors

In addition to a myriad of scenic walking trails, the dog-friendly facilities also include extensive outdoor pursuits, ensuring anyone staying at SCHLOSS Roxburghe is perfectly placed to take full advantage of the unspoiled countryside.

Capitalizing on its enviable surroundings, the property boasts its own Country Sports Centre, ideal for those interested in tapping into the wealth of more adventurous activities on their doorstep. From salmon fishing along the River Teviot to field sports such as archery and clay pigeon shooting, the venue’s expert team will help unleash guests’ competitive sides in one of Scotland’s most spectacular settings.

The hotel also offers an 18-hole championship golf course that maximizes the landscape’s natural topography, embedded amongst glorious rivers and mature woodlands, providing an enjoyable and challenging game for golfers of every level.

Upscale Food and Beverage Experiences

Guests and local residents alike have two on-site gastronomic experiences alongside a tearoom and various lounges to choose from, each serving up a modern twist on traditional Scottish cuisine. These include Charlie’s restaurant, with its curated ‘Scottish bistronomy’ themed menu and terrace, and the cosmopolitan, fine cuisine of Sunlaws. The Drawing Room, meanwhile, provides the perfect spot for a sumptuous afternoon tea.

Under the guidance of Executive Head Chef Olivier Borja and the vision of the hotel’s culinary director Mark Drummond, the gourmet menus prioritize fresh, local produce to help elevate the hotel’s culinary experience. Having studied catering in the Scottish Borders before working his way up the ranks in prestigious London establishments, Drummond is perfectly placed to provide guests with a truly memorable dining experience. Key to showcasing the local area and delivering a modern twist on traditional Scottish fare will be SCHLOSS Roxburghe’s ‘Estate to plate’ philosophy, with many ingredients grown within the hotel’s own grounds

Guests also have a wide choice of places to enjoy a relaxing beverage while taking in the spectacular views across the grounds. Whether pulling up a stool at Bar 1745 – the sophisticated and cozy library bar with a roaring open fire – or enjoying a fine wine in the fire-lit State Room Lounge, there are plenty of opportunities to relax in style.

The property’s purpose-built banqueting suite and extensive meetings facilities also make the hotel an unforgettable choice for weddings and conferences alike.

For further information visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/scotland-united-kingdom/schloss-roxburghe/edidr.