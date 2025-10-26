THE CHARLES HOTEL INTRODUCES THE MONFORTE SUITE

The Charles Hotel, Munich, unveils its newly redesigned Monforte Royal Suite, led by Lady Olga Polizzi, Director of design at Rocco Forte Hotels, in collaboration with Magdalena Onisko.

The suite is the largest of the 28 suites at The Charles Hotel and one of three Forte Suites located on the eighth floor. Named after the Italian mountain village of Monforte, overlooking the picturesque Valle di Comino, the ancestral home of the Forte family, the suite offers unique interiors and breathtaking views of Munich.

The private outdoor terrace reveals panoramic views of Munich’s architectural landmarks, overlooking the Old Botanical Garden which is just across the way. The sense of height and beauty is deeply connected to the suite’s namesake. Inside, the suite comprises a sequence of rooms, each connected by large double doors, creating not only a sense of openness and space, but a feeling of connectivity and fluid interchange.The dialogue between each room’s design, colour palette, material selection and unique atmosphere, is central to the overall design intention, creating an exciting and immersive living experience.

At the heart of the suite is the dining room, featuring a 1950s dining table attributed to renowned French metalworker Raymond Subes. Crafted from wrought iron in elegant, curved forms and topped with thick glass, the table is paired in striking contrast with plush velvet chairs in a bold coral hue.

Many elements in the space feature organic shapes, echoing the suite’s architecture, which draws influence from the Art Deco style. The warm colour palette, in an ochre sandy tone, is related to the Italian influence on Munich’s architecture.

In contrast to this backdrop stands the newly designed bespoke bar cabinet, finished in black stone and wood, with refined touches of antique brass detailing. Mirrored wall panelling reflects light, enhances the overall aesthetic and highlights the room’s sense of grandeur and playfulness.

The suite’s curated art selection plays a vital role in the story and authenticity of its interior design. It serves as a bridge between Munich’s cultural identity, the local context of the hotel’s neighbourhood and its layered history. It also reflects the Italian and English heritage of the Forte family, uniting past and present in a thoughtfully composed artistic narrative.

The Monforte Royal Suite has emerged as a highlight of the hotel’s redesign and is, in Lady Polizzi’s view, the finest in the entire collection. Generous in scale and rich in detail, it feels more like an elegant private residence than a hotel suite. “Nowadays, hotels are more like homes and homes are often more like hotels,” she says. Every element is personal: fabrics chosen with care, artworks with character, and furniture selected as if for her own home. “If I don’t like a fabric, a painting or a piece of furniture for myself, I wouldn’t dream of putting it in one of our rooms.” The result is a space that feels individual, comfortable, and quietly opulent.

Designer Magdalena Onisko reveals: ‘The design is inspired by the neighbourhood’s rich history, the Old Botanical Garden and the lost grandeur of the Glass Palace. We found that the harmony of art and nature would be the inspiration for our vision. The challenge was to honour the existing layout, creating a natural flow between rooms while preserving each space’s unique character. This resulted in a suite that feels both expansive and intimate.’

