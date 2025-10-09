The Calile Hotel awarded One Key in the inaugural MICHELIN Global Key Award Ceremony

The Calile Hotel has been awarded One Key in the MICHELIN Guide Hotels’ inaugural global Key award ceremony held in Paris last night, becoming one of the first hotels in Australia to receive this prestigious accolade.

As described by MICHELIN, One Key identifies “a true gem with personality — where service always goes the extra mile, and the hotel provides much more than others in its price range.”

The MICHELIN Key serves as the hotel world’s equivalent of the MICHELIN Star for restaurants, with Three Keys representing the highest distinction attainable. First introduced in 2024 across 15 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia, the 2025 MICHELIN Keys have now expanded globally — honoring the world’s most outstanding hotels in its first-ever worldwide reveal.

In Paris to accept the award, Catherine Malouf, co-owner of The Calile Hotel, said it was an honor to be recognized among the first properties included in the expansion into new regions.

“To have been awarded a MICHELIN Key in this inaugural ceremony marks a significant affirmation of The Calile’s place on the global hotel industry stage and reflects the dedication of our team, our collaborators, and our loyal guests,” she said.

General Manager Chris Kemlo echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the award recognizes the hotel’s unwavering commitment to exceptional guest experiences and excellence in service.

“To be awarded this accolade by such a prestigious global organization marks a significant milestone for The Calile,” Mr. Kemlo said. “It reflects our continued drive to exceed expectations and our dedication to creating meaningful, memorable stays for every guest.”

MICHELIN Inspectors base their decisions on five universal criteria:

• Excellence in architecture and interior design

• Quality and consistency of service

• Overall personality and character

• Value for money

• Contribution to the neighborhood or setting

With Three-Key properties representing the world’s most outstanding hotel experiences, The Calile’s One Key distinction confirms its status as one of Australia’s true hospitality icons — a destination where design, service, and soul come together in perfect harmony.