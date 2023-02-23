The 23rd World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, 1st - 3rd November 2023

WTTC’s annual Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event on the calendar, and this year, industry leaders will once again gather with key government representatives to continue aligning efforts to support the sector’s recovery and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

More information will follow on how to register for this hybrid event, but for now just add WTTC’s industry leading event to your diary - you won’t want to miss it!

Julia Simpson

President & CEO

www.wttc.org