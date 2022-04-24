Thailand strongly represented at WTTC Global Summit 2022

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) sent a high-ranking Thai tourism delegation led by H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, too meet with other world tourism leaders at the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit 2022, which took place in Manila, Philippines from 20-22 April, 2022.

Making up the delegation alongside the Minister of Tourism and Sports was Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, and Mr. Thawat Sumitmoh, Charge d’affaires of the Royal Thai Embassy in Manila.

Participating in the Global Leaders Dialogue during the 2022 WTTC Global Summit, Mr. Tanes joined the discussion on ‘Rediscovering Travel’ together with leaders of tourism agencies from 11 other countries that included the USA, Saudi Arabia, Spain, South Africa, India, the Maldives, Japan, and the European Parliament. He also attended the dinner reception for WTTC members and VIPs.

Mr. Phiphat meanwhile met with H.E. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Tourism, to discuss bilateral tourism cooperation and the promotion of travel links between Thailand and the Philippines.

The Thai delegation also met with Ms. Julia Simpson, WTTC President and CEO, to thank the organisation for certifying the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification programme to be on par with the WTTC SafeTravels global health and hygiene standardised protocols. They also met with Mr. Craig S. Smith, Marriott International Group President, International, to discuss possibilities to promote tourism together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TAT delegation also took the opportunity presented by the 21st World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit to meet and discuss Thai tourism promotions with travel companies and local media in the Philippines, including the Philippine Star, Manila Bulletin, BusinessMirror, ANC, and CNN Philippines, as well as updating the market on the current tourism situation and relaxed entry requirements to Thailand.