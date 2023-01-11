Thailand fully reopens to international tourists with extended stay and no proof of vaccination

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to clarify that Thailand continues to welcome all international tourists under the fully-reopen-to-tourism policy that was introduced on 1 October, 2022.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, said “International travellers arriving in Thailand are not required to show proof of vaccination.”

In addition, foreign tourists are not required to show ATK or RT-PCR test results.

As part of the full reopening to tourism, Thailand is also offering a longer period of stay for visitors. Effective through to 31 March, 2023, the period of stay is extended to 45 days (from 30 days) for tourists from countries/territories entitled for visa exemption, and to 30 days (from 15 days) for those eligible for a Visa on Arrival (VOA).

However, while Thailand is welcoming all visitors, a visitor source market may require incoming visitors including their own nationals returning home to have a negative PCR result.

Thus, Thailand is aiming to correspond with rules of these countries – among them are China and India. Therefore, passengers from a country that has requirements for RT-PCR test must have health insurance covering treatment of COVID-19 in Thailand.

With the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, tourists the world over are invited to experience the kingdom’s myriad of wonderful existing and new tourism experiences, products and services.

Health Insurance Instruction and Requirements

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued “Health Insurance Instruction and Requirements” for foreign travellers entering Thailand at this time.

Health Insurance Instruction

Apply to passenger – all ages including infant – coming from country that requires (mandatory) pre-departure COVID-19 Test with RT-PCR to their countries.

Health Insurance coverage amount US$10,000 or equivalent with other currencies with coverage period until departure date from Thailand plus seven (7) extra days.

Health Insurance must cover COVID-19 medical treatment during stay in Thailand with indicate “acute illness or sickness”. Accidental coverage alone is not accepted.

Other Proof of Fund i.e. guarantee letter from organisation, authority, Thai Social Security Fund card, etc. is also acceptable.

Exemptions from Health Insurance

Thai nationality, including dual citizenships if can present proof of Thai national i.e. Thai passport, Thai Identification Card.

Flight crews both Thai base and oversea base with submitted guaranteed letter from airlines to Port Health.

Airside transit or Transfer passenger.

Holder of Official and Diplomatic passports, United Nations Laissez-Passer and Expat who has work permit.

According to the MoPH, once those countries lift requirement of the RT-PCR before entry then the health insurance is automatically not required.