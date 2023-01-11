Ljubljana named top destination in Europe, receiving 10 million euro promotion value

Last year, Ljubljana received the prestigious title of the best destination in Europe 2022, the latter setting the capital as a global model for all urban destinations around the world, and at the same time bringing it an exceptional promotion worth more than 10 million euros.

Four million travelers from all over the world saw the news about Ljubljana being declared the winning destination on the website of the European Best Destinations organization alone, and together with all the media partners of this renowned organization, the news reached more than 420 million people worldwide.

As Maximilien Lejeune, director of European Best Destinations, pointed out when Ljubljana was announced as Europe’s best destination, “World travelers love Ljubljana, which boasts an exceptional quality of life, green areas, accessibility, safety, tolerance, and is a multicultural, optimistic, sporty and family-friendly destination”. While European Best Destinations set it as a model for destinations around the world when awarding the title in 2022, this time they highlighted the extraordinary media success that the announcement brought to Ljubljana. With the support of their media partners Forbes US and Condé Nast Traveler, the news about Ljubljana as the best destination in Europe reached more than 420 million travelers from all over the world last year, and the estimated value of this type of promotion is more than 10 million euros and has long-term effects. Ljubljana received strong media support from renowned media such as Forbes, Condé Nast, Yahoo, Geo and others, as well as intensive promotions among travelers and professional in the tourism sector.

“Thanks to Ljubljana’s incredible international support, its strong identity and branding of its tourist offer, tourist activities, partnerships with hotels, shops and institutions, Ljubljana won this important recognition and received international promotion worth more than 10 million euros. Congratulations to the entire team for this incredible achievement,” added European Best Destinations.

The previous year Ljubljana was declared the best green capital in Europe with the value of promoting this title set at 1.6 million euros. In addition to the news having been published on the central website www.europeanbestdestinations.com, it was also highlighted in the American Forbes USA magazine, which focuses mainly on finance, industry, investments and marketing, and has almost 80 million readers.