TFE Hotel’s Adina Apartment Hotel opens at Melbourne’s billion-dollar Pentridge precinct

Rising high above the Victorian bluestone walls, and perched directly inside them, TFE Hotel’s contemporary new Adina Apartment Hotel Pentridge Melbourne has been deliberately designed to contrast and complement the 170-year-old heritage site-turned-modern-lifestyle-precinct.

TFE’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Chris Sedgwick, said he had no doubt destination Pentridge would go from strength-to-strength with the signing of anchor tenants including BrewDog and Palace Cinema, and now the soft opening of TFE’s 106-room apartment-style hotel, ahead of its official launch in autumn.

“Right now, the finishing touches are being put on Olivine wine bar, North & Common bistro, and nine bespoke conferencing and events venues, collectively known as Chapter Place which, as a collective, will be transformative for the wider Pentridge lifestyle precinct when they open in May,” he said.

A Contemporary Hotel in an Historical Setting

According to General Manager, Jesse Kornoff, building a contemporary hotel on an historic site (adjacent to the former B Division) presented a unique set of challenges. The contemporary Adina tower took almost two years to construct with builders carefully monitoring Pentridge’s famous bluestone walls to ensure they didn’t move an inch as the three-level basement was built.

ADVERTISEMENT

The modern-day Adina Hotel features built-in solar panels, the use of recycled concrete in the build, and a rainwater tank recycling system. The additional use of specialty high-tech glass that reacts with daylight to break down dirt, means the facade only needs cleaning every 12 to 24 months.

“For the eco-conscious, we also have EV charging stations in the basement, we’re close to trams, trains and buses for those that want to make the 20-minute commute into Melbourne’s CBD, and we have plenty of pedestrian and bike trails onsite,” Kornoff says.

Each of the Adina’s 106 one and two-bedroom and studio apartments offer generous living spaces and kitchen amenities and boast individual climate control and balconies. Whilst mini bars feature local suppliers including Coburg’s own Koko Black, alongside Tyrrell’s chips, Mountain Goat Beers, Hepburn Water and Taltarni Pyrenees Cabernet Sauvignon.

As GM, Kornoff will oversee the hotel, events, food and beverage and experience offerings in B Division – perched a very convenient 20 minutes from the CBD and the international airport – whilst Executive Assistant Manager, Alex Bilenki, will oversee hotel operations at the Adina. Bilenki is no stranger to operations, having worked for Accor and, most recently, Mt Lofty House.

“The hotel, adjoining the soon-to-open Olivine Bar, has a beautiful lobby featuring striking art by local artists; offers easy access to the precinct’s dining and entertainment venues; is close to the Merri Creek green belt with bike and walking trains; has plenty of onsite parking and easy access to public transport; and is perfectly positioned for MICE and leisure guests with four traditional meetings spaces,” she said. “It’s also ideally situated to soak up the local culture, eateries, parks, and modern art galleries including The Heide and Division Gallery.”

New Additions to Melbourne’s Newest Dining and Entertainment Precinct

Sedgwick says the experience-led event offering; knowledgeable onsite team; and high-tech National Trust tours of the historic site, will combine to make both Chapter Place and Adina Pentridge a highly sought after leisure and MICE destination.

Whilst North & Common restaurant – with Melbourne Chef, Thomas Woods, at the helm – and the moody and decadent Olivine wine bar – with bluestone interiors and an equally impressive wine list – will elevate the precinct offering and provide a unique space for hotel guests, locals, and visitors to enjoy when they open in autumn.

Sneak Peek At A One-Of-A-Kind Urban Retreat

But that’s not all that’s been hiding behind the bluestone walls with TFE Hotels today announcing the launch of a 19-room, experience-led urban retreat, The Interlude, opening in May 2023.

“The Interlude is an urban retreat-style experience, the likes of which has never-before-been-seen in Australia, and one of only a handful of prison hotel conversions in the world,” Sedgwick said. “Guests will stay in converted-cell suites which have been transformed by modern design and architecture into calming spaces.

“And, when they’re not in their room, they’ll be able to immerse themselves in the flavours, colours, and stories of Coburg’s creative arts community through curated programs, or self-guided visits to the precinct’s onsite art gallery which displays resident and emerging local artists.”

Uniquely Melbourne experiences, such as exploring the evolution of Victoria’s wine region over time and, indeed, the wine in the bottle with our Time Travel with Wine experience with Sommelier Liinaa Berry; or learning how to roll a truffle with Coburg Chocolatier, Koko Black. Guests can also unwind in a candlelit underground relaxation pool or the retreat’s private garden.

“And drawing on the heritage of the site, guests will be invited to take a seat at the long table in the Reflection Garden, surrounded by bluestone walls, to hear the tales of the past and find out what makes the creative community so special today,” Sedgwick says.