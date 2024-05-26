Chiva Som Hua Hin launches new Total Golf Enhancement Retreat

Leading transformative wellness pioneer Chiva-Som Hua Hin in Thailand is expanding its world-leading health offering with the launch of the Total Golf Enhancement Retreat. Combining time on the golf course with specialised fitness training; wellness cuisine; health and wellness consultations; and holistic therapies, Total Golf Enhancement supports guests in developing their overall game, as well as post-golf muscle recovery and relaxation.

Every Chiva-Som retreat begins with a Health and Wellness Consultation, enabling the expert team to tailor a programme to each individual guest’s wellbeing needs and goals. In addition to this, the Total Golf Enhancement retreat includes a golf fitness assessment followed by golf fitness training and a golf lesson that supports endurance, range of motion, strength and balance, as well as reducing the risk of injury. Improvement is assessed by one of Chiva-Som’s in-house accredited professionals during the round(s) of golf, providing guests with valuable guidance and health insights.

Rounds of golf are played by the sea at nearby 18-hole Sea Pines Golf Course in Hua Hin, where players can enjoy a cool ocean breeze while tackling the predominantly flat terrain course, which offers relaxing views of the hills and Suan Son Beach. For those looking to vary their golfing locations Black Mountain, a nine-hole course location and Pineapple Valley Golf Course, an award-winning 18-hole course, are also available at an additional charge*.

Helping guests to relax their muscles after a day on the course, this tailored retreat includes a 50-minute Deep Tissue Massage, whilst the complimentary Aloe Body Mask supports skin recovery following a day outdoors. Additionally, unlimited access to the Water Therapy Suite, which includes a steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi, supports rejuvenation of the body and mind.

Optimal nutrition is key to overall health and wellbeing as well as sporting performance, and at Chiva-Som, guests can enjoy exceptional Wellness Cuisine and relaxing ocean views at the resort’s signature beachside Taste of Siam restaurant. Most the resort’s vegetables, fruits, and other edible plants are sourced from Chiva-Som’s IFOAM-accredited Organic Gardens, enhancing the nutritional factor of its fulfilling meals. In addition, each dish has a breakdown of calories, protein and carbohydrates, ensuring guests have a clear insight into their choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retreat offers guests the choice of a daily treatment, with the option of traditional Thai Massage, Chiva-Som Signature Massage, Invigorating Massage, Relaxing Foot Massage, Oriental Scalp Massage, Hydrotherapy, a manicure or a pedicure. Benefits of these daily treatments include enhancing the ability to relax the body and the mind, supporting enhanced sleep and promoting a feeling of rejuvenation. In addition to the optional physical analysis on arrival, guests can opt to undertake a complimentary skin analysis to learn more about their skin health. The inclusion of a post-stay consultation supports guests in continuing their sustainable wellbeing journey at home, enabling them to continue reaping health and longevity benefits long beyond their stay.

The award-winning Chiva-Som has pioneered transformative wellness practices to global acclaim for almost 30 years at its flagship resort in Hua Hun, Thailand. Optimal, bespoke wellness lies at the heart of every Chiva-Som experience and guests are motivated and guided through their journeys by knowledgeable, caring staff that address guests’ goals with unique Chiva-Som hospitality. Combining traditional Asian therapies and a Western approach to health and wellness, each personalised programme is designed based on ingredients within six Wellness Modalities: Spa, Physiotherapy, Holistic Health, Nutrition, Fitness and Aesthetic Beauty.

The Total Golf Enhance Retreat is available on a five, seven, and 10-night basis, inclusive of an individual health and wellness consultation, complimentary treatment per night of stay, three wellness cuisine meals per night of stay, daily fitness and leisure activities and unlimited use of the Water Therapy Suite as well as at least one round of golf. Those staying 10 nights can also benefit from an included golf lesson during their stay to help further enhance their technique.

Five-night Total Golf Enhancement Retreats start from THB 24,000++ (approx GBP 520) per person per night for a double occupancy and THB 32,000++ (approx GBP 670) per person per night for a single occupancy.

To see more information about Chiva-Som, visit www.chivasom.com.