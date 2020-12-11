Terminal 4 to remain closed at Heathrow as passenger numbers collapse

Passenger numbers at Heathrow fell by 88 per cent in November, as travel restrictions and a second lockdown took their toll.

Just 747,000 travellers passed through the airport.

Based on current forecasts and continued decline in passengers, the airport added it had taken the decision for Terminal 4 to remain non-operational until the end of next year.

Heathrow shut the terminal in May during the first national lockdown.

It led to airlines such as Air France, Etihad and KLM moving to Terminal 2.

As the Covid-19 crisis continues, Heathrow is calling for targeted, sector specific government support to protect jobs and help drive the economic recovery.

These include full business rates relief for all UK airports and abandoning the disastrous “tourist tax” which will make the UK the only country in Europe not to offer tax-free shopping for international visitors.

The move is expected to result in 2,000 retail job losses at Heathrow alone.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “Next year should be the year of Britain’s economic recovery.

“But recent announcements, such as the tourist tax, could be the final nail in the coffin for struggling businesses such restaurants, hotels and theatres that rely on inbound tourists, as well as for retailers.

“To make Global Britain a reality, the government should be helping the aviation sector to survive, to develop routes to our key trading partners, and attract businesses and tourists to come to Britain to spend their money.”