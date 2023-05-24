TAT launches ‘Trusted Thailand’ campaign to reinforce Chinese tourist confidence

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the ‘Trusted Thailand, You Taiguo Yue Wan Yue Kaixin’ campaign, as part of TAT’s ongoing efforts in China to reinforce market confidence and to reiterate safety measures for tourists in tandem with the promotion of meaningful travel experiences in Thailand.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said “As the name suggests, the ‘Trusted Thailand’ campaign is to reassure Chinese tourists that Thailand is a safe and secure destination. The ‘You Taiguo Yue Wan Yue Kaixin’ tagline in Chinese language which literally means ‘the more one travels to Thailand, the more fun they enjoy’ is to reinforce that Thailand remains the preferred destination for Chinese tourists with a wide variety of quality tourism products and services that cater to the lifestyles of different Chinese travel segments.”

TAT, in cooperation with public and private sector partners, is promoting the ‘Trusted Thailand, You Taiguo Yue Wan Yue Kaixin’ campaign through a key opinion leaders (KOLs) Mega Fam Trip, taking place from 18-28 May, 2023.

The trip brought 60 KOLs from China to explore meaningful travel experiences in key tourist destinations, including Chiang Mai, Ko Chang in Trat, Chanthaburi, Pattaya in Chon Buri, Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai.

The itineraries, with emphasis on tourist safety measures, highlight community-based tourism, gastronomy tourism, health and wellness tourism, beach tourism, the China-Lao PDR.-Thailand high-speed railway, and a range of new travel experiences to cater to the lifestyles of Chinese tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

As well as meaningful travel experiences in key tourist destinations, the trip includes a ‘Shopping Challenge’ at ICONSIAM. The activity is designed to showcase a variety of Thai tourism products and services that offer experience-based tourism and leverage the kingdom’s 5F soft-power elements – Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion – to offer meaningful travel experiences in Thailand.

Underlining the campaign’s key message, TAT and the Royal Thai Police today shared measures in place to ensure the safety and security of all tourists while enjoying travel experiences in Thailand with the 60 participating KOLs, as well as Thai and Chinese media in Thailand, and representatives of the airlines and campaign’s partners.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon, Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said “The Tourist Police Bureau, in cooperation with the relevant agencies, is dedicated to the safety and well-being of tourists in Thailand. We are exerting every effort, and making the most use of modern technology, to ensure tourists from all over the world that they can enjoy peace of mind throughout their travels in Thailand.”

TAT launches ‘Trusted Thailand’ campaign to reinforce Chinese tourist confidence

In addition to the Tourist Police Hotline 1155, tourists can download the ‘Tourist Police I Lert U’ mobile application, which is linked to the Tourist Police’s emergency response centre, where there are officers ready to provide tourist assistance in several languages, including Chinese. Tourists can use the app to contact the Tourist Police, who will dispatch officers to the scene immediately. Tourists can also take a photo of an incident and upload it via the app to require assistance.

For surveillance, Tourist Police and patrol vehicles will be equipped with a live camera, which will be used to monitor and broadcast the situation to the emergency response centre. The Tourist Police, a division of the Royal Thai Police, will join forces with the Royal Thai Police in stepping up safety and security during festivals and high tourist seasons.

The ‘Trusted Thailand, You Taiguo Yue Wan Yue Kaixin’ campaign is expected to boost awareness of the safety measures for tourists and meaningful travel experiences in Thailand through contents shared with followers of the participating KOLs via various online community platforms, including Weibo, WeChat, Little Red Book, and Bilibili.

From 1 January to 18 May 2023, Thailand recorded 1,003,893 Chinese tourists. With a greater number of flights between Thailand and China scheduled over the following months, TAT has targeted to welcome 5 million Chinese tourists in 2023.