TAP win the quadruple at the Freddie Awards 2023

TAP’s frequent flyer programme scooped four major accolades at the 2023 Freddie Awards.

The airline’s ‘Miles&Go’ frequent flyer programme won four out of seven categories it was nominated for in the ‘Freddies’, named after aviation trailblazer Sir Freddie Laker and now rank among the most prestigious member-generated awards in the travel loyalty industry.

TAP took the top spots for four honours including ‘Best Elite Program’, ‘Best Redemption Ability’,‘Best Loyalty Credit Card’, and ‘210 Award Growth Potential’, an award recognising up-and-coming programs delivering additional customer benefits.

Over four million ballots are cast annually by airline passengers for their ‘most valuable’ travel loyalty program in one of three geographic regions: The Americas, Europe,Africa or Middle East, Asia, Oceania. Following six weeks of voting, the award ceremony took place before a specially-invited audience last week in the US capital, Washington D.C.

Upon registering, each Miles&GO member is gifted 200 miles and can immediately be converted into a promotional discount. Alternatively, these can be accumulated, and then exchanged for tickets, upgrades or other services.

‘Miles&Go’ is the base level, with customers able to move up to Silver and Gold depending on the number of Status Miles (segments registered) on TAP-operated flights.

To gain ‘Silver’ status, one must earn 30,000 Status Miles or take 25 TAP-operated flights (segments) in your yearly qualification period.

‘Gold’ status requires 70,000 Status Miles or taking 50 TAP-operated flights (segments). The annual qualification period to maintain a ‘Status’ starts the month following the one when you joined.

The four awards reflect the value placed by customers on the Miles&Go scheme, allowing regular travellers, for both business and leisure, to make the most of flying with the Portuguese flag carrier.

For more information, please visit https://www.flytap.com/en-pt/miles-and-go

