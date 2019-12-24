Bahamas wins new airlift as Caribbean Marketplace nears

A number of top airlines are increasing airlift to the Bahamas in 2020.

JetBlue is adding a second daily flight from Boston to Nassau in the peak spring break travel months of March and April.

At the same time, United Airlines is introducing a new non-stop Saturday-only flight from Denver to Nassau in March.

Southwest is also adding a seasonal Saturday-only route from Houston to Nassau in June 2020.

The new flights come as the destination prepares to host Caribbean Marketplace, the largest trade show in the region.

Frank Comito, chief executive of organisers Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association, recently reported that the region’s largest and longest-standing tourism marketing event had to date confirmed close to 500 delegates from more than 170 supplier companies.

“Based on the registration pace we are witnessing, we expect to see a continuing surge in delegate numbers over the next several weeks as hotel and destination representatives, tourism providers, wholesalers and tour operators, online travel agencies, and members of the media prepare for the premier Caribbean one-stop travel trade event in the Bahamas,” said Comito.

