Sultanate of Oman to participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2023

The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, is to participate in the activities of this year’s edition of the Arabian Travel Market, from May 1-4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This annual participation comes within the framework of the keenness of the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and the Omani tourism sector’s institutions and establishments, to participate in this international tourism exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, and which has reached its 30th session today.

On this occasion, Haitham bin Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in the Sultanate of Oman, stated: “The participation of the Sultanate of Oman in this global event aims to highlight the most important future tourism projects and developments in the tourism sector and attract investors and those interested in this sector, which include tourist complexes, the botanical garden Omani projects, hotel projects, adventure tourism projects and historical sites.

Al-Ghassani added: “The latest data that was shared by Forward Case shows the importance of facilities, including air transport, to attract travelers. He pointed out that the number of tourists coming to Oman rose to nearly 3 million by the end of 2022, most of them from the United Arab Emirates with 1,400. Million tourists, stressing that the plan to recover from the consequences of the Covid 19 pandemic that the ministry has pursued has borne fruit through these indicators.

The Sultanate of Oman plays an important role in tourism in the region thanks to the diversity it enjoys in the elements that characterize its governorates, and the diversity of tourism activities and experiences, which makes it an ideal place to visit for many tourists and target groups in the regional and international markets.

The Sultanate of Oman will also benefit from travelers who visit multiple destinations countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Sultanate of Oman is characterized by its summer tourist season, where the weather is cool and refreshing. Dhofar Governorate, the state of Jabal Al Akhdar and the coastal areas overlooking the Arabian Sea are the most prominent tourist sites that enrich the summer tourism season in the Sultanate of Oman due to its mild climate that encourages domestic tourism and contributes to attracting tourists from different countries of the world.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism works to attract tourists during the summer period by highlighting the tourist sites in the Sultanate of Oman, which are characterized by moderate temperatures and suitable for visiting them, in addition to the presence of appropriate tourism activities and experiences.

Agricultural cities that are cooler than any other region are a common sight in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, and they are known for their green colors and groundwater that flows in them. Among the beautiful villages worth visiting are the village of “Wakkan” and the village of “Bald Sayt”, and Sujara village in Jabal Al-Akhdar, whose historical houses have been restored and converted into hotel lodges that receive tourists and vacationers, and provide a unique experience for guests dating back hundreds of years.

The valleys stand out as wonderful natural landmarks for family picnics and swimming, where you can enjoy the clear waters spread in a number of governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The green lodges are one of the tourism products that have been licensed by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and it is an ideal place for families to stay, as there are swimming pools, children’s games, and others.

The American newspaper The New York Times chose Dhofar specifically as one of the best recommended destinations to visit during the year, and Fitch Solutions International raised its positive expectations for the recovery of tourism in the Sultanate during the year, with stronger growth expected for the sector between 2024 and 2026.

The Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism had recently revealed the investment position of the tourism and heritage projects that are being implemented and that have been agreed upon - with various segments of investors - during the period from 2021 to 2025 AD in the two sectors, as their number reached 363 projects that are being invested in in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with a value of amounted to 2.290 billion Omani riyals. While the ministry aims to reach investments to 3 billion riyals during the aforementioned period by attracting additional investments worth 700 million riyals to the year 2025 AD. Where indicators indicate the possibility of exceeding the target number early.

This comes within the framework of the ministry’s efforts to promote tourism investments in all sectors, and to keep pace with the growing tourism movement in the country.

Source; Zawya.com