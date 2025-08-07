Streaming, Banking, and Browsing Abroad: How Travelers Can Stay Safe Online

Although for many people, traveling alone is an exciting adventure, we must agree that it’s a big step outside our physical and digital comfort zone.

What do a hotel lobby in Paris, a café in Bangkok, and the Sao Paulo airport have in common?

Their Wi-Fi networks aren’t the safest digital spots.

You can get hacked if you aren’t careful, and prevention will go a long way in saving you from a stressful moment in case you become the victim of a cyberattack. From streaming your favorite content to accessing your banking information, it’s important that you get proactive with protecting your data while you travel.

The risks of using public Wi-Fi while traveling

Many of us regularly use public Wi-Fi networks, since they’re everywhere: restaurants, hotels, airports, and public transportation. They’re convenient and oftentimes pretty fast, except that they’re lacking in strong security measures: if you know this, rest assured, a hacker somewhere knows it as well.

Cybercriminals can intercept your traffic online, stealing your login credentials and other sensitive information, and either blackmailing you, selling it, or stealing from you. Your devices might be contaminated as well.

Unfortunately, travelers are often targeted because they need to access their banking apps and other private information when they’re on the go.

Why securing your streaming and browsing habits is important

Setting aside the most common security concerns, travelers are often stumped by geo-restrictions. If you are following a show on a particular streaming service, you might not find it in a different country, or you might see some limitations in accessing your accounts. When you enjoy a secure and private internet connection, you can bypass these restrictions with ease.

For example, if you’re using your phone to check emails, stream your favorite show, and log into your banking app, you might be wondering: Do I need a VPN on my iPhone?

The answer is yes, especially when you have to use unsecured networks in a different country. A VPN can help keep your data encrypted and your digital footprint secure.

Avoid opening your banking app abroad

Yes, it sounds very ominous, but the risks are not worth it. Unfortunately, 77% of consumers prefer to manage their bank accounts through the mobile app or through their laptops, even though this is one of the riskiest things you can do while traveling abroad.

If you log into your bank account while connected to an open network, you increase the risk of “man-in-the-middle” attacks: a hacker can secretly intercept the communication between you and the bank, stealing your information in the process.

Furthermore, if you don’t notify your bank about your traveling plans, they can freeze your account when you try to log in, because their cybersecurity system detects that the login attempt is from a foreign location. When you use a VPN, you can change your IP so it’s local to your home country, reducing the risk of hacking and banking issues.

Final thoughts

Our hyper-connected world has made us aware that online safety while traveling goes beyond a luxury: it’s a necessity. Whether you’re streaming, banking, or simply reading the news, it’s important that you have a few strategies and tools to protect yourself.

It’s possible to travel the entire world without putting your digital life at risk!