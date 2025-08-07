Azores Islands Chart New Course: First 100% Electric Boat Launched, Ushering in a Green Era for Tour

August 5th 2025 marked a pivotal moment for environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism in the Azores Islands, as Azores Whale Watching TERRA AZUL proudly inaugurated in São Miguel island the Archipelago’s first 100% electric boat dedicated to tourism, the TERRAZUL EVØ. This landmark event represents one of the most significant private sector investments in the region propelling the Azores towards a new green economy, and setting a powerful precedent for eco-conscious tourism operations.

Although this is a single vessel, the introduction of this pioneering e-boat underscores a deep commitment to drastically lowering the carbon footprint of local tourism. Moving away from traditional combustion engines, the electric boat eliminates engine noise and pollution, much critical factors in preserving the delicate marine ecosystem and wildlife, a cornerstone of the Azores’ natural appeal and resource for the local tourism industry.

Miguel Cravinho, Co-owner and COO at TERRA AZUL, said the company “is making maritime history. This boat represents a significant evolution from our heritage whaling traditions, embodied by the restored Senhora de Fátima, which was restored in 2010 as part of a social responsibility initiative. We are demonstrating that innovative sustainability and exceptional tourism experiences can harmoniously coexist while paving the way for ocean conservation.”

“Today, we are not just launching an e-boat, we are unselfishly launching a new era of responsible tourism in the Azores Islands,” says Filipe Sousa, CRO responsible for Business Growth & Development at TERRA AZUL, adding that “our archipelago is a natural paradise, which is our duty to protect. This electric vessel is a result of our dedication to innovation that respects and preserves our unique environment, ensuring that the beauty and tranquility of the Azores can be enjoyed for generations to come, hopefully soon free from noise pollution from conventional combustion engines.”

Constant underwater noise generated by large combustion engines is scientifically proven to pose a significant threat to marine life. Many marine animals rely heavily on sound for essential life functions such as communication, navigation, foraging, and avoiding predators. The constant hum and bursts of noise from traditional inboard fuel engines, can mask these vital natural sounds, interfering with their ability to find mates, locate food, and coordinate group behaviors. This acoustic disruption can lead to increased stress levels, disorientation, altered migration patterns, ultimately impacting their health, reproduction, and survival. By eliminating this source of excessive noise, e-boats help create a quieter, healthier habitat for the diverse marine ecosystem of the Azores.

It is fitting that this significant step towards an electric greener future takes place in Vila Franca do Campo. Over a century ago, this very coastal town pioneered the electrification of the Azores, at the time representing a significant step forward towards agricultural progress locally that brought light and development to its communities and parishes. Just as that early private sector innovation illuminated the path forward for the islands, today’s inauguration of the first electric boat from Vila Franca do Campo once again positions this historic location at the forefront of a new, sustainable energy revolution for the region, this time looking towards sustainable tourism.

It is also very fitting that starting this 15th of August, the TERRAZUL EVØ will operate transporting visitors on shuttle tours guided by TERRA AZUL’s biologists and wildlife guides around the Islet of Vila Franca do Campo, which is available for booking all year, everyday on every hour from 10AM.

The state-of-the-art electric engine powering this revolutionary e-boat was supplied by Explomar (CN), a leader in electric propulsion technology. ExploMar’s CEO Alex Dong said “Our electric outboard system quietly replaces the noise and fumes of traditional engines, offering a sustainable way to move through water while enriching visitor experience. We’re proud to power the first 300hp high-performance electric boat in Portugal — especially in breathtaking Azores Islands.”

The vessel itself was meticulously constructed in Holland by Tideman Boats, renowned for their innovative and durable designs. Bruno Tideman from Tideman Boats said “The combination of a HDPE boat and electric propulsion is the most sustainable way to go. Low carbon print, no aging, inert, 100% recyclable and no need for anti-fouling makes this boat the best option for nature sensitive activities.”

A key feature of TERRAZUL EVØ is its construction from High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plastic. While the term “plastic” can sometimes carry negative connotations, HDPE was specifically chosen for its superior environmental benefits compared to commonly used boat-building materials like aluminum and fiberglass. Unlike these alternatives, HDPE is remarkably resistant to wear & tear and seawater corrosion, which significantly reduces the generation of microplastics during regular use. Its inherent durability means less material degradation over time, contributing to cleaner waters and a healthier marine environment. Furthermore, HDPE is a highly recyclable material, aligning perfectly with the circular economy principles.

This initiative is expected to inspire further adoption of sustainable practices across the local tourism sector, reinforcing the Azores’ position as a global leader in environmental responsibility.

Find out more at www.azoreswhalewatch.com