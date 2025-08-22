STAY STEPS FROM THE MAGIC THIS FALL WITH RATES STARTING AT $82 AT DISNEY SPRINGS® RESORT AREA HOTELS

Special rates starting at $82 are available to book and stay now through November 23, 2025 at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Service Fees, daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes or gratuities.

Stay steps away from the magic when booking a fall getaway at a Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotel, with room rates starting at just $82 per night plus tax. Perfect for Florida residents, annual passholders and guests from nearby drive markets, these hotels offer the ultimate convenience and value.

Step into your favorite stories, meet iconic Characters and create magical moments to treasure forever. This fall, savor the flavors of the EPCOT® International Food & Wine Festival or unearth Halloween essentials, delight in tasty treats and watch enchanting entertainment this at Disney Springs®.

Each resort is an official Walt Disney World Resort Hotel located within walking distance of the area’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs®.

This offer is exclusively available through the promotion website and is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations or groups.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - $122

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando - $127.99

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace - $197

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - $164

Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs - $86

Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa - $89

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista - $82

Guests of Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels receive additional benefits to add value to their Orlando area vacation experience, including:

Complimentary transportation – Hourly bus shuttle service for Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests is available to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary.

Early Access – Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests enjoy even more magic with 30-minute early entry to any theme park daily.

Golf—Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance with discounts on greens fees and rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf courses.

Passport to Savings—an exclusive booklet of special offers from select Disney Springs® restaurants and shops.

Guests can purchase theme park tickets, including the 4-Park Magic Ticket. Additional terms apply.