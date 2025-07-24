Spirit Airlines Adds Key West to its Route Map

Florida travelers will soon be able to get between Las Olas Boulevard and Duval Street at jet speed. Florida-based Spirit Airlines has announced it will launch new service at Key West International Airport (EYW), providing the only nonstop flight between Key West (EYW) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) starting Nov. 6, 2025. The new service will operate four times per week on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and will increase to daily flights starting Dec. 18, 2025. Guests can also enjoy easy one-stop connections through Spirit’s largest airport, Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

“Key West is a one-of-a-kind beach destination, and now travelers can easily access this island paradise and enjoy Spirit’s elevated Guest experience along the way,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Our new service offers a convenient and affordable alternative to driving and gives our Guests in the Florida Keys a new way to coast through South Florida in style.”

Key West is Spirit’s eighth destination in the Sunshine State, joining Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Pensacola (PNS), Tampa (TPA) and West Palm Beach (PBI). The Florida Keys offer visitors a laid-back getaway with a rich history, lively nightlife and dining, and world-class excursions like diving, snorkeling and boating. Travelers across Spirit’s network can easily connect to Key West from major cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, and more.

“Spirit Airlines entering the Key West market this November is fantastic news for our passengers near and far. We welcome this addition to our selection of carriers and greatly anticipate access to Spirit’s expansive network of destinations,” said Richard Strickland, Executive Director of Airports at Key West International Airport.

Introductory Fare

Guests traveling between Key West (EYW) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) can take advantage of special introductory fares starting at $79* one way. The introductory fares are available for booking now on spirit.com where travelers can browse flight details.

Spirit’s Elevated Guest Experience

Key West Guests can enjoy Spirit’s three travel options, which offer a seamless and enhanced travel experience at a great value:

ADVERTISEMENT

Spirit First provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

Premium Economy allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space.

Value maximizes affordability and flexibility with the option for travelers to select only the extras they need. Seat selection, one carry-on bag, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

Recognition

Spirit was recently named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub. Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier. Additionally, the airline’s Fit Fleet® was ranked one of the world’s youngest for 2025 by ch-aviation. Spirit also received the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

*One-way fares subject to a 21-day advance purchase, valid for booking on July 22 through Nov. 19, 2025, and travel from Nov. 6 through Dec. 17, 2025. Blackout dates: Nov. 20 – Dec. 2, 2025. Subject to availability.