Accor Appoints Raki Phillips as Regional President for Premium, Midscale & Economy Division

Accor has announced the appointment of Raki Phillips as Regional President for the Premium, Midscale & Economy (PME) division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye, effective November 2025. He succeeds Paul Stevens in leading one of Accor’s most strategically important regions.

Phillips will oversee hotel operations performance across a network of over 250 hotels in 27 countries, and a robust pipeline of over 85 openings further anchoring Accor’s presence across the region. He will report to Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer of Accor’s Premium, Midscale & Economy division in Middle East Africa & Asia Pacific.

With more than 20 years of global experience, Raki Phillips is widely regarded as one of the most influential tourism leaders in the Middle East. Most recently, he held the role of CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), where he spearheaded the Emirate’s transformation into one of the region’s fastest growing and most progressive tourism destinations. Under his leadership, the destination tripled tourism revenues, expanded its international airlift, helped secure the Wynn Resorts deal - the largest FDI in the emirate - and launched landmark sustainability initiatives.

Phillips is also a former Fairmont Raffles Hotels International executive, where he held senior commercial roles and contributed to global brand expansion, adding operational depth and luxury expertise to his wide-ranging profile, including the ramp up of the Fairmont, Raffles and Swissôtel Makkah Complex as well as Fairmont hotels across the Middle East and India. His earlier career includes senior roles with Ritz-Carlton and Universal Studios Orlando, blending deep operational experience with a sharp commercial mindset. In recent years, he has been consistently recognised among the Middle East’s top travel and tourism executives, noted for his ability to drive results through culture, community engagement, and innovation.

“Raki brings a rare combination of commercial agility, regional knowledge, and purpose-led leadership. As we move into the next stage of growth in the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, it’s important we strengthen our leadership presence locally. With his deep understanding of the region, and strong relationships across both public and private sectors, Raki is perfectly positioned to deepen our community ties, accelerate development, and continue to elevate the strength of our brands. His appointment reflects our long-term commitment to the region and our belief in the power of local leadership to drive impact,” Duncan O’Rourke, CEO, Premium, Midscale & Economy, MEA APAC, Accor.

Phillips’ appointment follows the announcement that Paul Stevens shall be departing in October. Paul’s tenure with Accor spans nearly three decades. Under Paul’s leadership, we’ve seen strong growth, operational excellence, and a deep cultural shift. He built a unifying One Team spirit and launched standout initiatives like Choir Games, Think Like an Owner, and Race to Survive, raising millions for children’s health and community causes. A committed champion of inclusion and purpose, he led DIA, Purpose Week, Accor’s Purpose Statement, and localised RiiSE and SheLeads across Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye. His impact earned global recognition, including Best Business Unit and multiple Bernache Awards for ESG and business excellence.

Phillips joins Accor at a time of strong momentum across the region, with over 350 hotels, 92k rooms and 140 hotels (31K rooms) in the pipeline. The Group’s Premium, Midscale &Economy division has posted healthy year-on-year growth, with key markets such as the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia showing strong performance and development potential. With an ambitious pipeline and growing demand for diverse hospitality experiences, his appointment reinforces Accor’s commitment to local leadership and market-led innovation.

Based in Dubai, Phillips will oversee a diverse brand portfolio that includes Swissôtel, Pullman, Mövenpick, Novotel, Mercure and ibis, while also supporting owners and partners to unlock long-term value and guest loyalty.