Spain travel warning as airport workers vote to strike

The summer of travel chaos is set to continue with staff in airports across Spain voting in favour of strike action. Workers, protesting against conditions and low pay, are planning 24-hour stoppages on 25 days between September and December.

Travellers with holidays booked are urged to check their flights before travelling. Industrial action is scheduled for five days in September, seven in October, two in November and 11 in December.

Spain’s three main workers’ unions – USO, CCOO and UGT – are in dispute with airport operator AENA. As a result, car park staff, baggage handlers, security, IT, retail and catering staff have all voted to walk out.

The planned strike dates in September dates are the 15th, 17th, 22nd, 24th, and 29th. Meanwhile, the December dates include five days from December 26-30, designed to cause maximum disruption over Christmas and New Year.

Passengers travelling are reminded to keep an eye on travel updates as flight cancellations could be a possibility if a resolution is not reached between unions and the airlines. If your flight is cancelled, follow our advice on what you should do and what your rights are.

It comes as strike action has caused travel chaos across the globe. Both easyJet and Ryanair have been forced to cancel flights as staff, including pilots, walked out.

Travellers have been warned to make sure that everything is in order ahead of their holidays. This includes checking visa requirements, Covid vaccination requirements and ensuring your passport has the right amount of validity.