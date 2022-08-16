Southwest Airlines will launch a new self-service tool for TMCs and corporate travel buyers on Aug. 24.

The Dallas-based carrier says that the Southwest Business Assist portal will offer its business customers increased automation and service, and will make use of unique dashboards and reports as well as offering automated processing of contractual benefits.

“The on-demand self-service tool will provide easy access to real-time information, reporting and benefits designed to improve efficiencies and communication for our business travel partners, and continues our journey of making it easy to manage business travel on Southwest,” said Dave Harvey, vice president of Southwest Business.

Travel fund management and expanded sustainability reporting will be additional features of the new portal.

Southwest has increased its emphasis on business travel sales in recent years, including offering full content in the Travelport, Amadeus and Sabre GDSs beginning in 2020 (Travelport and Amadeus) and 2021 (Sabre).

ADVERTISEMENT