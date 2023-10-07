SOUTHWEST AIRLINES UNVEILS SPECIAL TROLLS-THEMED AIRCRAFT TO CELEBRATE DREAMWORKS NEW MOVIE

Southwest Airlines Co. announces a partnership with DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls Band Together,” a new film that embarks on a heartfelt journey to reunite characters Poppy and Branch with long-lost family members as they travel to new lands and create lasting friendships along the way.

To celebrate the partnership Southwest today unveiled a Boeing 737-700 aircraft emblazoned with some of the film’s beloved Trolls characters on the outside of the aircraft. The design continues onboard the aircraft with Trolls-themed images on a selection of cabin window shades.

“Southwest celebrates travel and meaningful connections made along the way, which is at the center of the ‘Trolls Band Together’ partnership and a core storyline of the film,” said Brandy King, Managing Director of Communications at Southwest Airlines. “As the airline with Heart, we’re inspired by the uplifting mantra of the film and value the opportunity to take our Customers to their version of a ‘better place,’ whether that’s home to see family or setting out on their own new adventure.”

Beginning today, Customers can visit Southwest.fm/Trolls to enter a sweepstakes* for a chance to win a Trolls-themed getaway to Los Angeles, with roundtrip air travel provided by Southwest®, and tickets to see “Trolls Band Together.”

To build additional excitement leading up to the “Trolls Band Together” theatrical release on Nov. 17, 2023, Southwest will feature:

Previous chapters of the blockbuster musical franchise, “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour,” and an exclusive Southwest and “Trolls Band Together” partnership video onboard Southwest flights.

Surprise & Delight pop-ups at airports and onboard flights, giving Customers Trolls-themed merchandise and creating memorable moments.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska and Rhode Island) age 19 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of prize: $3,300. For complete details and Official Rules, visit Southwest.fm/Trolls. By submitting this entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at Southwest.com/privacy. Sponsor: Southwest Airlines Co., 2702 Love Field Drive, Dallas, TX 75235. Enter by Oct. 19, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CT.