Southwest Airlines extends flight schedule to 2023

Southwest Airlines has extended its flight schedule through 4 January 2023, bringing holiday travel planning into focus with new and returning service for the season from late fall into early winter.

“Summer is heating up early this year and our Network Planning Teams are focused on holiday travel options for Southwest Customers ready to plan family gatherings and winter getaways,” said Adam Decaire, Vice President of Network Planning, Southwest Airlines. “We have returning seasonal fan favorites and brand new time-saving nonstop service, as we continue the work to restore more flying across our network on business and leisure routes.”

In the newly released extension of the flight schedule, Southwest will offer new nonstop service between:

San Jose, Calif., and Palm Springs, daily except on Saturdays, beginning Nov. 6, 2022;

Nashville and Long Beach, Calif., once daily, beginning Nov. 6, 2022;

Nashville and Steamboat Springs (Hayden), Colo., only on Saturdays, beginning Dec. 17, 2022; and

Colorado Springs and San Diego, on select peak travel days from late November through early January (see specific itinerary options by date on Southwest.com.)