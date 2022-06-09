Southwest Airlines embarks on sale

Southwest Airlines has launched one of its premier sales of the year offering customers 40% off qualifying base fares for late summer and fall travel. Customers can take advantage of this deal and plan their next adventure by purchasing tickets.

Customers save 40% on qualifying base fares1 by using the promotion code, FALL40, when purchasing on Southwest.com® for travel between Aug. 16, and Nov. 5, 2022. All discounts are applied before government taxes and fees. See full Promotion Rules and terms and conditions below.

“We’re thrilled to offer our Customers a substantial discount on our low fares for flights as soon as late summer and into the fall,” said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing & Digital Experience. “This discount on Southwest flights will help make travel more affordable and easier for Customers—giving them a great low fare along with two free checked bags, and no change or cancellation fees2. All of that coupled with our legendary Hospitality adds up to a great deal.”

In May, Southwest Airlines® expanded its flexible policies with the introduction of its newest fare category, Wanna Get Away Plus™. In addition to the benefits offered on all Southwest fares, including two free checked bags2, no change fees2, and free inflight entertainment (TV, movies, and messaging)3, Wanna Get Away Plus offers transferable flight credit(s), a new benefit that enables Customers to transfer an eligible unused flight credit to another traveler for future use5. Southwest also announced plans to enhance its Customer Experience with upgraded WiFi3, updated flight tracker, new movies on the inflight entertainment portal, and new alcoholic refreshments4, as well as new online self-service options. Southwest is excited to get Customers booked and welcome them onboard.