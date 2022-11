Southwest Airlines celebrates Halloween across the Company encouraging costumes and decorations for a companywide contest. The Company also celebrates with Customers traveling on Halloween by offering a complimentary “spirited” drink. This year, CEO Bob Jordan carried on the tradition of dressing up with the Executive Team and unveiled this year’s costume theme earlier today via a companywide video.

Older Ethiopian Commences Passenger Flight to Bulawayo, Third Destination in Zimbabwe Newer QANTAS POINTS ARE THE TICKET TO THAILAND WITH NEW BANGKOK AIRWAYS PARTNERSHIP