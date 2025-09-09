South Korea Rises as a Culinary Powerhouse

As culinary travel reaches new heights in 2025, South Korea has become one of the world’s premier food destinations, proudly home to 40 MICHELIN-starred restaurants featured in the latest MICHELIN Guide Seoul & Busan 2025. During a visit to Korea, travelers will experience a dynamic dining scene where traditions and innovation meet.

The global culinary tourism market size is projected to grow from $1174.27 million in 2025 to $3766.67 million by 2032. With this rising interest, South Korea’s culinary landscape offers not just meals, but meaningful cultural experiences. From centuries-old fermentation practices to groundbreaking plant-based cuisine and sustainable temple food traditions, the 2025 MICHELIN Guide affirms that Korea is not just keeping up with the global food movement — it’s leading it. In a recent survey, 64% of travelers to South Korea shared that the destination’s culinary delights are their main reason for visiting.

At home, Korea blends its rich culinary heritage with contemporary expressions. The recent inclusion of jang-making practices (fermented soybean-based sauces) on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, following kimjang (kimchi-making), underscores the rich, enduring traditions that define K-Food.

Among this year’s MICHELIN accolades are three restaurants that reflect the diversity, innovation, and global relevance of Korea’s food scene:

LÉGUME (1 Star) – Seoul’s first MICHELIN-starred vegan restaurant — and Asia’s only such establishment among just 10 vegan MICHELIN-starred venues worldwide. Chef Sung Si-woo, defying conventional wisdom, opened Légume during the pandemic. Today, his plant-based vision is a symbol of Seoul’s progressive and sustainable dining evolution.

MINGLES (3 Stars) – The flagship restaurant of Chef Kang Min-goo, Mingles made history by earning Three MICHELIN Stars in 2025, becoming the pinnacle of Korean fine dining. Known for its sophisticated reinterpretations of traditional flavors, Mingles has become a must-visit for discerning global travelers.

ESCONDIDO (1 Star) – A groundbreaking entry, Escondido is the first-ever Mexican restaurant in Asia to receive a MICHELIN Star, showcasing South Korea’s growing embrace of diverse culinary expressions and global fusion.

In total, the 2025 edition highlights 186 restaurants in Seoul and 48 in Busan across Starred, Bib Gourmand, and Selected categories. With 29 new entries, the guide reflects a vibrant, evolving culinary landscape.

“This year’s selection showcases great diversity of restaurants with new styles of cuisine and unique offerings, reflecting the steady development of the Korean dining scene,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the MICHELIN Guide. “As Seoul has established itself as a culinary destination, we are confident that Busan will also see an increase in outstanding restaurants and chefs over time.”