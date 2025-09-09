From Battlefield to Depot: Patriot Rail’s Gettysburg Excursion Train Rolls into History

Patriot Rail, a premier U.S. operator of short line and regional railroads, today launched passenger service on the Gettysburg Excursion Railway. This event marks the start of scheduled service and introduces the fourth excursion train in the company’s growing Excursion Division.

“Today’s inaugural run is the moment we’ve been working toward with our hospitality partners and the local community,” said Robert Turnauckas, President Patriot Rail Excursions. “We’re thrilled to welcome our first official passengers aboard to experience Gettysburg’s history form the comfort of a beautifully restored railcar.”

Departing from the restored 1884 Depot, the inaugural train will showcase the 1950s -era Budd passenger cars, upgraded for comfort, while preserving historic character. On board, guests can enjoy snacks and refreshments from the Café Car, with narration highlighting the region’s stories and landscapes, including views toward the Eternal Light Peace Memorial and rolling Adams County countryside.

“This debut is a win for both visitors and residents,” said Amy Welsh, General Manager of the Gettysburg Excursion Railway. “The train excursion offers a memorable and immersive way to connect with the area’s heritage and natural beauty.”

Opening Weekend Highlights (September 5–7):

Excursion rides featuring battlefield-adjacent vistas and historic farmland

Commemorative coin for the first 1,000 riders

Onboard narration of local history and Civil War events

Café Car with snacks and beverages

Gift shop at the Depot offering railroad souvenirs

Tickets for the September 5 inaugural ride and opening weekend excursions are available at gettysburgrailway.com and at the Depot ticket window (subject to availability).

Additional themed rides and special events—developed in collaboration with community partners including Gettysburg College Culinary Group and Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel & Conference Center—will be announced throughout the season. The train is also available for private and special events.

For more information, schedules, and ticketing, visit https://gettysburgrailway.com.