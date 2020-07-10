Sopwell House to reopen to guests next week

Now only one week away, boutique hotel Sopwell House will be reopening its doors to guests on Thursday.

Located deep within the rolling Hertfordshire hills, the property is an enchanting country estate in the heart of the picturesque St Albans.

The stunning 18th century Georgian manor house, surrounded by acres of charming countryside, stands proudly at the end of a meandering driveway lined with blossom trees.

The hideaway is only a short 26-minute train journey from London St Pancras.

It offers 128 stylish guestrooms in the main house, 16 exclusive Mews Suites (which were originally stable blocks to the main farmhouse) with their own private courtyard and hydro pool, 12 acres of beautiful gardens, two restaurants, an elegant cocktail lounge and the beautiful Cottonmill spa, which launched last summer.

Over the past few months, the team have been working hard behind the scenes to create an environment where guests and employees are safe and socially distanced, while maintaining their luxury offering, warm and friendly service, strong team spirit and individual endeavour for genuine hospitality.

The hotel’s new ‘Stay Safe at Sopwell’ policy can be found here.

Sopwell House will offer the ultimate post lockdown experience for couples, friends and families, focusing on indulgence and seclusion.

With plenty of space to escape, terraces to dine on and the spa to disappear into, guests can truly relax and feel at home.