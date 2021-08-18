JW Marriott Charlotte opens in United States

Marriott International has welcomed a new property in North Carolina with the opening of JW Marriott Charlotte.

The hotel is located in the bustling dynamic Uptown neighbourhood.

The 381-room luxury hotel, including 34 custom suites, offers discerning guests an urban retreat with inspired surroundings in which to relax and be present.

“With the opening of JW Marriott Charlotte, we will make sure every detail is taken care of, so our guests can focus on themselves during their stay,” said Bruce Rohr, global brand leader, JW Marriott.

“With thoughtful details throughout the property, holistic programming and an array of wellness offerings, guests will be encouraged to experience every moment to the fullest.”

Inspired by Queen Charlotte, the city’s namesake, JW Marriott Charlotte draws inspiration from the sumptuous textiles of both her royal clothing and palaces, and marries them with the modern sensibility of the city.

Ornate details, such as the flowing custom lobby chandelier that draws inspiration from the sumptuous patterns of the queen’s royal clothing, are set against grand-scale architecture, which gives the overall aesthetic of the hotel a clean and modern form.

The 23-story building is a focal point of a new pedestrian-friendly public plaza and guests will have immediate access to diverse arts and culture, exciting sports and entertainment, convenient transportation, Bank of America Stadium and the renovated Charlotte Convention Center.

“We couldn’t be prouder to introduce the JW Marriott brand to the Carolinas,” said David Malmberg, general manager, JW Marriott Charlotte.

“With its seamless integration into the bustling Uptown neighbourhood, modern design, well-being amenities and inspired culinary concepts, JW Marriott Charlotte brings excellence and legacy to life to another new city.”

JW Marriott Charlotte is owned and operated by White Lodging, a hotel ownership, development and management company.

White Lodging currently owns and/or operates approximately 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and bars and a collection of luxury ranches.