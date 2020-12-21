ToursByLocals takes on Lotus to handle UK press

ToursByLocals has appointed travel communications agency Lotus to manage all UK PR activity.

The London-based company is charged with raising awareness of its globe-spanning, unique and customisable private tour experiences.

ToursByLocals provides travel-enthusiasts with highly curated tour experiences in 188 countries.

Since its inception in 2008, the company has connected nearly five thousand vetted guides with 1.5 million global travellers.

ToursByLocals allows people to travel like an ‘insider’, accessing local knowledge and authentic hidden gems on a tour that is unique to them.

Conveniently removing the guesswork out of researching and exploring a new city, shore excursion or remote outpost, ToursByLocals also economically serves the destinations its travellers visit.

Nikki Hellyer, vice president, marketing, ToursByLocals said: “We are delighted to be working with Lotus to establish a greater presence in the UK market.

“We are excited about inspiring British travellers to explore destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.

“Our local, personalised tours, led by exceptional guides, provide more enriching moments and better travel experiences for solo travellers, couples and multi-generational families alike.”