British Airways brings Club Suite to Boeing 777

British Airways is continuing with the roll-out of its newest business class seat, Club Suite, as it continues to retrofit the seat across its Boeing 777 fleet.

The process is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The airline already has retrofitted a number of its Boeing 777 aircraft with the latest seat and will be working with Collins Aerospace to ensure the rest of the airline’s 777 aircraft are fitted with the new cabin.

The airline’s sophisticated Club Suite was first introduced in July 2019 on the first A350 and since then has been installed on the Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

The seat offers direct-aisle access, a suite door for greater privacy and luxurious flat-bed seats in a one-two-one configuration.

As part of its commitment to the North Atlantic, all British Airways flights to JFK will be operated by an aircraft that has the airline’s Club Suite product.

Sajida Ismail, head of in-flight product at British Airways, said: “When we launched our Club Suite product, it was a huge hit with our customers who loved the privacy the new seat offers.

“We are focused on the roll out of this product and other cabin enhancements to ensure we deliver on our commitment to provide the very best British quality, style and comfort for our customers.”

As part of the upgrade, the airline’s Club Kitchen is also getting a makeover with new Club chillers and built-in storage for snacks, drinks and other refreshments, allowing customers in Club World to help themselves to refreshments at their leisure.