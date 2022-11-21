SILVERSEA® BROADENS POLAR OFFERINGS

Silversea’s newest expedition ship, Silver Endeavour℠, is set to broaden ultra-luxury travel’s most diverse polar offering by accessing more than 125 of the world’s most remote, extreme destinations through summer 2024 and winter 2024/2025. Silversea has unveiled 27 new voyages aboard the world’s most luxurious expedition ship, departing between April 2024 and February 2025, which incorporate additional calls to Antarctica and the Arctic, as well as the British Isles and Iceland.

“Thanks to her strong ice capabilities, Silver Endeavour will undertake 27 voyages to some of the most remote destinations across Antarctica, the Arctic, the British Isles, and Iceland between April 2024 and February 2025,” says Conrad Combrink, SVP Expeditions, Destination and Itinerary Management, Silversea Cruises. “As well as strengthening Silversea’s position as the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, Silver Endeavour’s new 2024/2025 voyages will broaden the industry’s most diverse polar offering, as the ship ventures off the beaten track to offer Silversea’s guests the complete expedition experience. Travellers will enjoy seamless connections, complete comfort, and unparalleled service from the start of their journeys to the end—facilitated by Silversea’s unique partnerships, wealth of research, and destination expertise.”

OFF THE BEATEN TRACK: 27 NEW VOYAGES TO MORE THAN 125 DESTINATIONS

Enhancing the luxury of choice for Silversea’s guests, Silver Endeavour’s 27 new voyages for summer 2024 and winter 2024/2025 feature a varied array of departures, itineraries, and voyage lengths, with sailings ranging from six to 21 days. The new voyage collection includes:

4 VOYAGES TO THE BRITISH ISLES & ICELAND

In spring 2024, Silver Endeavour will offer a set of voyages that explore the best of the British Isles and Iceland, including two new 14-day itineraries that will unlock the rugged coastlines, wildlife-rich islands, fascinating cultures, and historic sites of interest between London (Greenwich) and Edinburgh (Leith). Silver Endeavour will then set her course for the land of fire and ice—via Guernsey, the Isles of Scilly, the Isle of Man, the Hebrides, and the Isle of Skye, among other spectacular destinations—before venturing on to the Arctic from June 1, 2024.

9 VOYAGES TO THE ARCTIC

Departing Reykjavik on June 1, Silver Endeavour will undertake nine voyages to the Arctic throughout the summer season, offering a variety of sailings between 10 and 16 days in length. Providing travellers the chance to experience the great diversity of the region during an extended sailing, several voyages can be combined for a total of 67 days of exploration between July 15 and September 19. The extended itinerary, between Churchill (Manitoba) and Reykjavik, will incorporate immersive explorations of Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic. Standout experiences of Silver Endeavour’s 2024 Arctic voyages include calls to Hudson Bay and Baffin Island; a voyage to experience the best of the Northwest Passage in just 10 days; a journey to Greenland’s spectacular Disko Bay, including an exploration of the UNESCO-listed Ilulissat Icefjord; and an exploration of the Northeast Greenland National Park.

14 VOYAGES TO ANTARCTICA

Silver Endeavour will return to Antarctica from October 29, 2024, undertaking 14 voyages to the White Continent, with sailings ranging from six to 21 days. Time-pushed travellers can take advantage of Silversea’s Antarctica Bridge offering, flying directly into the continent on European business-class flights to discover the Antarctic Peninsula over just six days. A 15-day sailing from King George Island to Puerto Williams will appeal to those with an interest in travelling deeper. Departing January 6, 2025, the immersive voyage will call in various destinations throughout the Antarctic Peninsula, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia.

A SEAMLESS JOURNEY

As part of the industry’s most comprehensive all-inclusive polar offering, Silversea’s guests enjoy a seamless journey on all expeditions. Through years of development and close partnerships with local communities, the cruise line has created a luxurious end-to-end experience that provides an unprecedented level of comfort and convenience. All Silversea expeditions include a bespoke journey to and from the ship, with an optimised schedule, private charter flights when embarking/disembarking in remote turnaround ports, transfers, and hotel nights pre- and post-cruise.

SILVER ENDEAVOUR: THE WORLD’S MOST LUXURIOUS EXPEDITION SHIP

Built to PC6 polar class specifications, Silver Endeavour is designed for polar exploration, equipped to journey to the world’s most remote destinations. She carries state-of-the-art amenities, with an industry-leading Zodiac-to-guest ratio; kayaks; and cutting-edge navigation and exploration technology, including a remote gimbal camera system, which can capture high-quality images from 5km, among other amenities. Accommodating just 200 guests, the 20,449-GRT ship maintains Silversea’s trademark level of comfort, with a crew-to-guest ratio of approximately 1:1 and the cruise line’s hallmarks of luxury. As well as butler service for every suite, guests enjoy the highest space-to-guest ratio in expedition cruising, some of the industry’s most spacious all-balcony suites, and a range of elegant public spaces and restaurants—set over eight decks.