ITB BERLIN 2023: TICKET SHOP OPEN NOW

With the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show drawing ever closer, the ticket shop has now opened at https://www.itb.com/en/besuchen/tickets/. As of now, early birds can purchase tickets there at discount rates.

Tickets to ITB Berlin are only available online. What is more, exhibitors can already visit the ITBxplore platform on the web or by app in order to update their online presence. ITB Berlin now also has a wide range of room booking options which exhibitors can make use of to enhance their presence and visibility.

Next year, for the first time in its history, the tourism industry’s leading travel trade show will take place as a B2B event only. The running time is new. For the first time ITB Berlin will be held from a Tuesday to a Thursday (7 to 9 March) and will begin one day earlier than usual. The ITB Berlin Convention is also taking place again on the same dates. ITB ticket holders will have free access to all its events.

Ticket shop open for early birds

With the opening of the ticket shop trade visitors can take advantage of discount rates until 15 January 2023. A day ticket costs 42 euros, while an unlimited pass costs 60 euros. Thus ticket prices remain the same as in 2019. Once the discount rates expire tickets will cost 49 and 75 euros respectively.

ITB Berlin is offering reduced rates for members of associations and travel agency partnerships – including DRV, TSS and asr. In these cases an unlimited pass costs 53 euros. For those wishing to attend virtual ITB events only there is a “fully digital ticket“ which provides access on all three days and costs 35 euros.

ITBxplore as a virtual supporting platform

The web and app-based platform ITBxplore will be launched soon at ITB Berlin, where exhibitors can visit to update their online presence whenever required. Customers who have already registered will be sent an access link by email. That gives them ample time to prepare their profile along with company and product information, images and videos. The trade fair team is available to answer any queries: [email protected]

As of mid-January 2023 the virtual ITBxplore platform will be open to all visitors of ITB Berlin.

ITB customers can choose from a wide range of booking options

Exhibitors at ITB Berlin can choose from a wide range of options in order to present their product innovations to trade visitors and the media. The formats include press conferences, presentations and workshops, for which exhibitors can rent rooms on the exhibition grounds with corresponding technical equipment. A new feature is the availability of slots in the hybrid studio in Hall 5.3. The on-stage programme can be streamed live. At the same time users can invite up to 50 partners or media representatives as audience members to the studio and host a networking event or get-together afterwards on the exhibition grounds. As in previous years, a presentation for an entirely virtual audience can also be organised, making it possible to address interested users from around the globe via ITBxplore. The formats will be available afterwards as a video-on-demand service on ITBxplore.

The trade fair team will gladly answer any queries at [email protected]

New and hybrid: ITB Media Monday on 6 March 2023

Exhibitors can apply for one of three exclusive slots to hold a hybrid press conference after the official ITB opening press conference, enabling them to address national and international press representatives both at the Palais am Funkturm and via a livestream, which can be accessed free of charge.