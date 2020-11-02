Silver Moon joins Silversea fleet in Ancona, Italy

Silversea Cruises has taken delivery of new ship Silver Moon, the ninth vessel in the fleet.

During a handover at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, executives from Silversea Cruises and the Royal Caribbean Group expressed gratitude to all involved.

Delivering live speeches via video feed, Richard Fain, chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group, and Jason Liberty, chief financial officer of the Royal Caribbean Group, each commended the more than 1,000 craftspeople who contributed to the build.

“I congratulate all those involved in the build of Silver Moon; it is a proud moment for everybody at Silversea Cruises, the Royal Caribbean Group, and Fincantieri,” said Fain.

“This beautiful ship represents the resilience of the global cruise industry and it is encouraging to see such innovation and progress in this challenging period.

“I have long said that Silversea Cruises is the jewel in the crown of the Royal Caribbean Group, and I am today reminded of the cruise line’s quality.

“Silver Moon represents the pinnacle of luxury travel; I look forward to welcoming our guests aboard in the near future.”

Enriched with elegant décor, premium materials and luxurious amenities, Silver Moon’s 298 spacious suites benefit from one of the highest space-to-guest ratios of any luxury cruise accommodation, offering superlative comfort to guests - a characteristic feature of the Silversea experience.