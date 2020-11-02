Dusit International signs new Japan property

Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with Yasuda Real Estate, a community-focused property developer based in Tokyo, to operate the luxury Dusit Thani Kyoto.

The hotel will thus become the first Dusit-branded hotel in Japan.

Signed through a subsidiary of Dusit International based in Tokyo, the deal reflects a commitment to sustainable expansion by bringing long-term value to its local communities through creating jobs, contributing to the economy, and encouraging responsible tourism.

Located in the heart of the city, only 850 metres from Kyoto Station in the Honganji Monzen-machi district, the new property will comprise approximately 150 rooms set over four floors.

Facilities will include a Thai-themed all-day dining restaurant, a Japanese specialty restaurant, a lobby lounge and bar, function rooms, a health club equipped for fitness, and wellness facilities.

In 2019, some 88 million people visited Kyoto, an increase of 2.86 million on 2018.

While international tourism is currently paused in line with travel restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Dusit’s management expects the city will quickly regain its status as a major tourism hub when people are free to visit Japan once again.

“We are delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to work with Yasuda Real Estate to bring our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Japan for the first time,” said Suphajee Suthumpun, chief executive of Dusit International.

“Continuing our strategy for sustainable expansion, the signing of Dusit Thani Kyoto serves as a major milestone for our company. It also highlights our confidence in the strength and resilience of Japan’s travel market and its ability to bounce back strong after all the current challenges.

“Kyoto is a wonderful destination, rich in history, heritage, and culture, and we look forward to embracing this in our operations while doing our utmost to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Dusit International’s property portfolio now comprises 339 properties operating under six brands across 14 countries.

In Japan, the company already has a presence through Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, which manages a collection of ski chalets in Niseko.