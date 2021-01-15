Silver Dawn floats out for first time in Italy

Silversea Cruises’ new ship, Silver Dawn, touched water for the first time earlier during her float-out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The fitting out phase will now begin, during which craftspeople will bring the ship’s elegant interiors to life.

Silver Dawn will become the tenth ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

With the delivery of both Silver Origin and Silver Moon in 2020, and with the delivery of Silver Dawn scheduled for November, Silversea said it was optimistic the sector would recover.

“We proudly celebrate this major milestone in the build of our beautiful new Silver Dawn,” says Roberto Martinoli, chief executive of Silversea Cruises.

“Our long-term collaboration with Fincantieri continues to push boundaries in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, while the ongoing support and expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group has been invaluable to the ship’s build.

“While Silver Dawn takes influence from our beloved ships Silver Muse and Silver Moon, our guests will benefit from many pioneering enhancements aboard the tenth ship in our fleet. We look forward to revealing these in the coming months.”

The third ship in the Muse-class series, and part of a long-term plan to grow and enhance the fleet, Silver Dawn will be a sistership to Silversea’s Silver Muse, built in the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente (Genoa) in 2017, and Silver Moon, which was delivered in Ancona in October.

Accommodating 596 guests in 298 ocean-view suites, nearly all of which will have a private veranda, Silver Dawn will maintain the small-ship intimacy and spacious accommodation which are the hallmarks of the Silversea experience.

She will offer guests many exciting enhancements when compared to Silver Muse and Silver Moon, which will be unveiled in due course.