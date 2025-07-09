SICILY’S EMERGING BLUE ZONE INSPIRES A NEW LONGEVITY PROGRAMME AT VERDURA RESORT

Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte Hotel, has announced a new Longevity Programme at its award-winning Irene Forte Spa, inspired by remarkable scientific research revealing a longevity hotspot in Sicily’s Sicani Mountains.

The small mountain community of Caltabellotta has been identified as an emerging Blue Zone by Professor Gianni Pes, a pioneer of Blue Zone research, together with leading biogerontologist Professor Calogero Caruso.

This latest paper is the result of nearly two decades of investigation across Sicily, with a year spent focusing specifically on Caltabellotta. The research, assisted by Verdura Resort, reveals the town’s extraordinary demographics as an emerging Blue Zone and attributes the remarkable vitality of its inhabitants to a way of life that balances tradition with natural abundance.

“We had long suspected something unique was happening in Sicily’s mountain towns,” says Professor Pes. “Caltabellotta stood out, not only in the data, but in its deeply rooted traditions, diet, and way of life.”

Drawing on these findings and her own long-standing and personal ties to this community just 22 km from Verdura Resort, Irene Forte – an honorary citizen of Caltabellotta – has created a way to connect guests with the region’s rare natural rhythms and lifestyle practices.

Irene Forte comments, “I’ve been visiting this town for over a decade. I love it so much that I chose to get married here, and I’m proud to be an honorary citizen. To now see it recognised through such rigorous science is deeply moving. It confirms what we’ve always felt in our bones - this place has something special and is one of the reasons why Irene Forte Skincare is deeply rooted in Sicily.”

Mediterranean rituals enhanced with modern science

Irene Forte Skincare captures the essence of the region in what has become known as the Mediterranean Diet for the Skin. Backed by 40 years of scientific research, the natural formulas support long-term skin health with high quality Mediterranean ingredients.

Building on this philosophy, the Longevity Programme integrates the latest diagnostics, including blood panels, Vega food sensitivity testing, and Wellness Age™ evaluations, with time-honoured Sicilian traditions. Soil-to-table produce, natural therapies, gentle movement in nature, and results-orientated Irene Forte Skincare treatments are all designed to boost vitality as part of a preventative approach.

A signature trek through the Sicani hills, followed by a traditional lunch, introduces guests to the very landscape now recognised for its contribution to healthy ageing. These insights can be integrated into making positive lifestyle changes once home.

Caltabellotta, adds Professor Caruso, is a true natural laboratory for longevity, offering compelling evidence of how environmental factors, diet, stress levels, and lifestyle habits can profoundly shape the aging process. While genetic predisposition plays a role, it is ultimately our lifestyle, the environment we live in, the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the quality of our social connections that most influence our long-term health.

Nourish to flourish: a Sicilian culinary philosophy

When designing the menus, celebrated chef and Creative Director of Food Fulvio Pierangelini worked with clinical nutritionist Giancarlo Giammarresi. Together, they crafted Nourish menus that are nutritionally balanced and brimming with home-grown produce, designed to re-educate the body to crave what truly nourishes it.

Guided, held and personalised

Guests are supported throughout their stay, from their initial consultations to simple tools to continue their wellness journey:

Blood panel analysis and Wellness Age™ check: tailored insights to optimise the programme benefits.

Personalised nutrition plans and Vega food sensitivity testing with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine aligned to individual needs.

3D skin analysis and bespoke Irene Forte Skincare facials: enhancing skin health and radiance.

Movement through personalised and group sessions: improving strength and mood through mindful activity and fitness classes.

Guided trek through the Sicani Mountains with traditional longevity lunch: connecting guests to natural rhythms and traditions.

Thalassotherapy with pool access and restorative spa treatments: promoting relaxation, circulation, and emotional balance.

Final wellness review and take-home advice from the resort’s expert team: empowering guests with achievable practices.

Each element works in harmony to enhance physical health, mental focus, and emotional wellbeing, offering guests a meaningful reset they can carry into everyday life.

The Programme is available over six or ten days, with pricing starting from €4,609.

Verdura Resort | Set across 230 hectares of olive groves, citrus orchards, and 1.8 km of private coastline, Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte hotel lies between the Valley of the Temples and Sciacca on Sicily’s southwest coast. The resort blends modern architecture with Sicilian tradition, featuring 203 rooms and suites, and 20 exclusive Private Villas—luxurious hillside residences with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The diverse dining options range from specialty cocktail bars and casual all-day dining to upscale dining, each highlighting the best of Sicilian cuisine, with an international twist. The flagship Irene Forte Spa offers a 4,000m² sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation. The two award-winning 18-hole golf courses by Kyle Phillips make Verdura Resort a premier destination for golf enthusiasts.