The Fifth Avenue Hotel Launches ‘Epicurious Experiences’

New York, NY – Following its celebrated debut in autumn 2023, The Fifth Avenue Hotel now enters its next chapter with the launch of Epicurious Experiences – an imaginative new suite of culinary concepts and private event spaces designed to elevate dining, drinking, and entertaining in Manhattan.

The Fifth’s latest offering – which launched in June 2025 - includes exciting culinary and celebration-driven venues and programs designed for modern tastemakers, sophisticated hosts, and those who truly appreciate design, storytelling, and world-class hospitality.

From an exquisitely designed entertaining space to the hotel’s most exclusive dining experience to the ultimate private bar moment, all in partnership with Chef Andrew Carmellini and NoHo Hospitality, the hotel continues to showcase its unparalleled position, offering spaces that are infused with thoughtful design, historic narrative and elevated culinary and beverage experiences.

“The Fifth Avenue Hotel is a living, breathing organism, one that continues to evolve and expand. We never sit still and are always seeking to learn and grow. I am proud of the remarkable team that works so hard every day to continue this vision alongside me,” said Alex Ohebshalom, Founder and CEO of The Fifth Avenue Hotel and Flâneur Hospitality. “We conceived The Fifth Avenue Hotel as a creative endeavor — to be a place of exploration, introspection, and distinctive experiences. In this next chapter, we continue our quest for endless discovery.”

“At The Fifth Avenue Hotel, we’ve created something truly special - where exceptional hospitality meets culinary discovery,” said Chef Andrew Carmellini, Founding Partner of NoHo Hospitality. “With a timeless New York spirit and a modern sensibility, we’re proud to unveil a new collection of intimate spaces and immersive culinary experiences designed to engage all the senses.”

The Cellar & The Vault

The Cellar offers an intimate setting where a warm glow sets the stage for unforgettable evenings. The Cellar is a truly remarkable space that can be utilized as a screening room, a jazz club and event space. The Cellar has its own beautiful bar built within the room and a private staircase leading guests directly to and from Fifth Avenue. Adjacent to The Cellar is The Vault, a brick- vaulted sanctuary featuring pours from the hotel’s curated selection of over 15,000 bottles.

The Cellar

The Cellar joins The Fifth Avenue Hotel’s collection of sought-after entertaining spaces, under the direction of NoHo Hospitality, helmed by James Beard award-winning Chef Andrew Carmellini. The underground speakeasy-style space, accessible via a private entrance on Fifth Avenue, features lacquered wood marquetry walls, a custom design rug, sapphire blue details, and softly glowing lighting alongside a dramatic bar. Designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, The Cellar features a vibrant collection of artwork, including two textile works by multi-disciplinary artist Matt Smith, adding to the residential atmosphere.

The Vault

Complementing The Cellar is The Vault, a private family-style dining experience. Designed to host up to 14 guests, The Vault offers exclusive access to The Fifth Avenue Hotel’s curated selection of over 15,000 bottles, which features over 2,200 references focused on France, Italy and the US, complemented with touchstones such as Austria, Greece and the Iberian Peninsula.

The wines are curated by the dynamic team of James Beard Award winner and Master Sommelier Josh Nadel, whose twenty-five years of fine and rare wine sourcing include eight consecutive Wine Spectator Grand Awards; alongside Café Carmellini’s Wine Director, Robin Wright.

Comprehensive verticals, iconic growers and cellar gems are joined by discovery-based selections which bring palpable energy and progressive edge to the program.

Chef Andrew Carmellini presents an urban Italian family-style menu gathering exclusive to the coveted space. Menu highlights include Antipasti & Cicchetti, bowls of Agnolotti al Ragu and family-style Scondi like Braised Beef al Barolo & Bass Arrabiata. The rotating desserts Dolce del Giorno include Tiramisu “Sylvia” and Mint Stracciatella Gelato

Innovative & Experiential Cocktail Programming

Behind the Curtain

A new two-seat hidden bar perched above Café Carmellini, Behind the Curtain is a jewel-box space offering guests a gastronomic journey that pairs innovative cocktails with Café Carmellini’s culinary creations. This highly intimate offering gives two guests the unique opportunity to spend the evening in the hands of our remarkable mixologists and they bring them on a journey of cocktail tastings and food pairings. Available exclusively to hotel guests, Behind the Curtain pays homage to the golden age of mixology and New York’s legendary secret watering holes. Guests may book this experience directly through the Café Carmellini concierge team.

Raising the Bar

The Portrait Bar, an elegant cocktail destination saluting global travel, presents Raising the Bar, a pop-up series featuring bar legends from across the U.S. and around the world. The guest bartender series underscores The Portrait Bar’s global perspective as internationally acclaimed talents from the world’s top cocktail destinations showcase their creations.

Named among World’s 50 Best’s Best Bars in North America, The Portrait Bar is helmed by Bar Director Darryl Chan, whose urbane cocktails marry the classics with next-generation verve and ingenuity, taking guests on an immersive bar chair tour of worldly destinations, including Italy, Colombia, England, Korea, Philippines, France, Japan, Mexico, Spain, India, Morocco and Scotland.

In-Room Martini Ritual

A signature Fifth Avenue Hotel experience - guests can begin their evening with a bespoke martini cart delivered and prepared tableside in the comfort of their room.

Since opening, The Fifth Avenue Hotel has captivated New Yorkers and travellers alike with its singular service style, striking interiors, and world-class culinary experiences at Café Carmellini and The Portrait Bar - quickly earning its place as America’s most celebrated independent hotel.

For reservations, please visit thefifthavenuehotel.com