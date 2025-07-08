Shanghai Summer 2025 opens with global invitation

The 2025 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season — or simply Shanghai Summer — opened on July 4, bringing citywide experiences to international and local audiences alike.

Running through October, the annual event celebrates the energy of summer in Shanghai with a dynamic mix of culture, travel, sports and entertainment.

The inaugural edition of Shanghai Summer last year proved a hit — seeing a 42.2 percent year-on-year increase in international visitors and a 68.2 percent jump in foreign bank card spending.

This year, the momentum continues: In the first five months alone, the city welcomed over 3.4 million inbound travelers, up 37.7 percent from the same period last year. Sales of tax-free goods reached 1.4 billion yuan ($195.72 million), representing a whopping 84.9 percent year-on-year rise.

This year’s Shanghai Summer is focusing on making the city more welcoming and memorable for global guests. Activities are being tailored to different regions — including Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe and North America — to reflect diverse interests and travel habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

From cultural festivals and family adventures to sports and live music, the season aims to capture every shade of summer.

Flagship events will be rolled out in two phases. The months of July and August center on family vacations and summer holidays, while September and October shift towards cultural programs and major international sporting events. A lineup of 10 marquee events will headline the season, including:

LEGO World Play Day

Shanghai Disney Resort Summer-themed Celebrations

Shanghai Summer International Anime Month

Shanghai Tourism Festival Vocation Summer

Shanghai MISA Music Festival

Shanghai International Light Festival

2025 World Rowing Championships

Rolex Shanghai Masters

SS2026 Shanghai Fashion Week

FISE World Series Shanghai

In addition to these large-scale events, the city is introducing a range of customized experiences based on what international travelers care most about — from pop culture and fitness to traditional Chinese aesthetics and urban discoveries. These include:

Pop Mart’s Summer of Trendy Toys event

2025 Lululemon Summer Sweat Games

Disney’s summer celebration series

Yuyuan Garden Mall’s Summer Garden Music Concerts

West Bund (WB Central) Summer International Cultural Carnival

Limited-edition products from Shanghai time-honored brands

To support these experiences, Shanghai is rolling out 15 new themed service packages to make inbound travel smoother and more convenient — especially under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

These include discounted flights from China Eastern Airlines, car ride services from Didi, hotel offers from Jin Jiang International and Marriott, itinerary planning via the HiChina app, English maps from Amap, multilingual food recommendations on Dianping and the multi-use Shanghai Pass.

Two major upgrades will enhance the visitor experience: A more accessible tax refund system for departing travelers and the Easy Go one-stop digital platform — which streamlines services for food, lodging, transport, shopping and entertainment.

For more information:

https://english.shanghai.gov.cn/en-2025ShanghaiSummer/index.html