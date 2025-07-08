Marriott International’s Caribbean Luxury Resorts Lead the Way

As the travel industry enters the second half of 2025, a new wave of behavior is shaping how and where people vacation. From spur-of-the-moment bookings and multi-generational traditions to mindful escapes and emerging luxury destinations, this season reflects a more thoughtful, flexible approach to travel. While the economic climate brings a degree of caution, traveler demand remains resilient shaped less by urgency and more by intention.

Based on insights from industry leaders including Fora Travel, Classic Vacations, and Solos, the summer of 2025 is marked by experiential priorities, wellness-seeking behaviors, and a deeper desire for meaningful, customizable travel. Marriott International’s Caribbean properties are well suited to reflect current travel preferences, offering immersive experiences in some of the region’s most desirable destinations. Below is a look at the key trends shaping travel this season and how these luxury hotels are responding to meet evolving guest expectations.

Trend #1: Last-Minute Travel Meets Luxury Flexibility

With travelers booking closer to their departure dates—just 20 days out for domestic and 30 for international, according to Classic Vacations—flexible, high-touch destinations are in demand.

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort offers a seamless luxury experience just minutes from the airport, ideal for spontaneous escapes. For families or friends, The Residences at St. Regis Bermuda provide spacious multi-bedroom accommodations with private terraces and full kitchens—blending residential comfort with resort-level service for flexible, elevated stays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trend #2: A Return to Familiar Favorites

As travelers seek consistency in an uncertain world, Classic Vacations reports an uptick in repeat visits to beloved destinations. Families are returning year after year to the same resorts, creating lasting traditions and simplifying vacation planning.

This desire for tradition is mirrored in the rising popularity of legacy properties like The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, where multi-generational families reunite to experience the resort’s signature service, iconic Seven Mile Beach, and curated experiences tailored to all ages. The resort’s Seven South features the largest suite configuration in the Caribbean, offering expansive accommodations and personalized programming that make it easy for families to return year after year, turning annual getaways into cherished traditions.

Trend #3: The Rise of JOMO (Joy of Missing Out)

As travelers move away from over-scheduled itineraries, the “Joy of Missing Out” (JOMO) is gaining traction. Rather than rushing to check off every sight, travelers are opting to slow down, disconnect, and reconnect with themselves.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve exemplifies this shift. Nestled along Puerto Rico’s pristine coastline, the Reserve offers a sanctuary for those seeking balance and restoration. Guests can engage in sunrise beach yoga, guided nature walks, and curated wellness programs at Spa Botánico—all set within a naturally immersive environment. The resort’s commitment to wellness, nature, and cultural connection invites travelers to fully embrace stillness and spontaneity, making it a premier destination for those embodying the JOMO mindset.

Trend #4: Caribbean Luxury Destinations in High Demand

Upscale Caribbean locales are trending strong this summer, according to travel advisors across platforms. In particular, Turks & Caicos is experiencing a surge in popularity, with discerning travelers gravitating toward newer and elevated accommodations.

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos delivers elevated beachfront elegance, with its ocean-inspired spa, locally driven cuisine, and expansive views of Grace Bay Beach. The resort’s blend of modern luxury and laid-back charm is ideal for both couples and families looking to unwind in a serene setting.

Meanwhile, the newly opened Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Turks & Caicos offers a fresh take on Caribbean sophistication. Designed with barefoot luxury in mind, the resort features spa rituals rooted in local traditions, immersive culinary experiences, and elegant suites with ocean panoramas. As one of the newest additions to the island, Salterra is already making its mark as a premier choice for travelers seeking refined relaxation.

Trend #5: “Calmcations” and Solo Wellness Travel

Tour operators like Solos are reporting increased interest in longer, restorative trips, particularly from travelers taking extended breaks from work or seeking personal renewal. These “calmcations” reflect a deeper focus on peace, self-exploration, and slower travel.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas is a natural fit for this trend. Offering an abundance of active outdoor adventures—such as kayaking, scuba diving, sailing, sport-fishing, water Tai Chi, and the island’s only seaside cabana massage experience—the resort caters to travelers seeking a true connection with nature and relaxation. Its serene atmosphere and unhurried pace make it a top choice for solo travelers and wellness seekers alike, with experiences designed to soothe both mind and body.

From treasured family traditions to newly discovered destinations, the travel landscape for summer and beyond continues to evolve toward personalization, mindfulness, and meaningful experiences. With properties that combine thoughtful luxury, environmental immersion, and cultural connection, Marriott’s Caribbean portfolio stands at the forefront of this new era of travel.

To learn more about Marriott International’s Caribbean luxury resorts and explore upcoming experiences, visit Marriott.com.