Shakeup at Amadeus as Magesh handed new vice president role

Amadeus has appointed Champa Magesh to become the executive vice president of retail in travel channels and managing director, EMEA, effective immediately.

Magesh, who previously managed this travel channels segment in Asia Pacific, replaces Leon Herce who has left Amadeus.

Taking over from Magesh in Asia Pacific, Amadeus has appointed Ramona Bohwongprasert to become senior vice president of retail in travel channels, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

In her previous role, Bohwongprasert led the consolidators and networks global organisation within the retail travel agency team.

Magesh and Bohwongprasert are committed to helping travel agencies grow their businesses and keep up with the changing distribution landscape.

The retail travel agency organisation – made up of small- and medium-sized agencies, tour operators, networks and consolidators, and local agencies – is growing with thousands of agencies benefiting from Amadeus’ technology and expertise.

As part of the organisation, Magesh will report to Decius Valmorbida, president of the unit, and will also assume a regional leadership role responsible for the travel channels business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Bohwongprasert will report to Magesh.

Decius Valmorbida, president of travel channels at Amadeus, said: “Champa and Ramona are passionate about helping retail travel agents grow and successfully navigate the changes in the travel landscape.

“Retail travel agents are very dynamic, entrepreneurial and diverse in geography and business footprint.

“These senior appointments underline the commitment of Amadeus to these businesses.”

Prior to her most recent role in Asia Pacific, Magesh was the managing director of Amadeus in the United Kingdom & Ireland.

Bohwongprasert joined Amadeus in 1999 and has held a number of managerial positions across the organization in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Her first-hand knowledge of the region, Amadeus’ customers, as well as the technicalities of solutions, enabled her to achieve great results in areas including sales, customer service, product management, and account management.